Wow, what a ride it has been the last 6 months. With President Trump back at the White House and Republicans controlling both houses of Congress, we are racing as hard as we can to pass as many bills as possible before the midterm election.

ACT For America is working closely with the White House and President Trump’s team. As the largest conservative grassroots organization, President Trump is counting on us to help push congress to turn his executive orders into law.

We have 100 Federal campaigns and 60 state campaigns that must be codified in the next 15 months to make President Trump’s executive orders permanent.

And YOU have a major role in making this happen. The report below will give you a glimpse of what your valued support helped us accomplish to impact policy, culture, and our future.

Transforming America Through Action

2025 marks a historic year for Act for America, as we harness unprecedented momentum to restore our Constitutional Republic. With over 5 million members across 98% of U.S. counties, we’ve grown from 1.5 million in 2020 to a grassroots juggernaut, uniting solo activists, chapters, Faith groups, and coalitions nationwide. Our unique approach—delivering concise, actionable content and our cutting-edge ACT NOW platform—empowers patriots to read, act, and win in seconds, driving over 313 million emails, calls, posts, and petitions. No other conservative organization matches our scale or impact, outpacing even the biggest names in advocacy.

Unmatched Influence and Achievements

Grassroots Powerhouse : Our ACTNOW platform floods lawmakers’ inboxes and phones, forcing action on 80/20 issues like Voter ID, election integrity, and national security. We’ve delivered 313 million actions (emails, phone calls and social media posts to elected officials), dwarfing allies’ efforts, making us the unrivaled voice of the people. Over 700 lawmakers follow our posts, creating synergy and alignment on policy efforts-now that’s influence!

Senate Influence: As the driving grassroots force behind the Senate Select Committee, Act for America secured swift confirmation of Trump’s cabinet nominees, unleashing 17 million social media impressions and 600,000 emails and calls to Congress in a single day on January 15, 2025. We celebrated our first legislative triumph with the passage of the Laken Riley Act and have propelled multiple bills through the House. Now, we’re shattering Senate gridlock by relentlessly pressuring nine Democrat senators to back bipartisan reforms, a feat only our unmatched grassroots army can achieve.

Policy Victories : We’ve helped drive Trump’s Executive Orders, reflecting our four-year campaign portfolio, and we help enforce them nationwide.

Defending Israel and National Security: Post-October 7, 2023, we led as the largest non-Jewish grassroots defender of Israel, with 26 million emails, phone calls and social media posts to elected officials to stop the Hamas-Muslim Brotherhood network, reopen the Holy Land Foundation case, and designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. We also halted Palestinian refugee visas (4.5 million actions) and ensured U.S. support for Israel (7 million actions).

2025 Key Campaigns: Driving Historic Reforms

This year, Act for America mobilized millions of actions to push critical reforms through Congress, leveraging our 5 million-strong grassroots army. These campaigns reflect our relentless fight to secure elections, borders, and American values, turning your voice into law.

- Defunding woke universities:

ACT For America led the charge to defund colleges and universities that peddle antisemitism, or authorize, fund, or facilitate events that promote violent antisemitism. As a result, here is a list of colleges that had their funding cut:

Harvard $9 billion, Cornell $1 billion, Yale $777 million, Hopkins $800 million, Northwestern $790 million, Brown $510 million, Columbia $400 million, Princeton $210 million, UPenn $175 million.

Laken Riley Act: Helped pass and deliver this bill to Trump’s desk on 1/29/25!

Stop the Stealth Jihad : 27 million actions in one month to reopen the Holy Land Foundation case, combat civilization jihad, and root out Hamas-Muslim Brotherhood in America. We are working with the administration to designate the Muslim Brotherhood and its members in the US as terrorist organizations.

Mass Deportation of Illegals : We have been working with Tom Holman and President Trump to enforce and facilitate the deportation of illegal criminals out of our country. ACT for America sent 30 million messages to elected officials in support of Trump’s immigration orders.

Protect Women and Girls’ Sports : 1.6 million actions to elected officials to enforce fairness in every state. As a result of the President’s executive order, the NCAA changed its rules.

Ending “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” initiatives : ACT For America worked diligently to stop DEI. As a result, taxpayer-funded PBS closed its DEI office, Disney dropped two of its DEI programs, Goldman Sachs ended its DEI policy, and the Federal Communications Commission opened an investigation into discriminatory DEI policies at Comcast, an entity it regulates.

Rein in Rogue Judges : We helped pass HR 1526 in the House on 4/8. ACT For America is working hard with both houses of Congress to pass Senator Josh Hawley and Rep. Darrell Issa’s bills to stop rogue district judges subverting democracy for their own agendas.

Make Elections Secure Act (MESA) : Working to ban voting machines, enforce clean voter rolls, and mandate citizen verification. Delivered 1.1 million actions to elected officials.

Secure America’s Elections Act (SAVE) : One of our top priorities. Delivered 1.1 million actions to elected officials for nationwide Voter ID.

Dismantle Teachers’ Unions : Delivered 1.4 million actions to elected officials to outlaw unions manipulating elections via enforced dues. Working to pass H.R. 7510 and H.R. 4595 to repeal the NEA’s 1906 charter, stripping its undeserved legitimacy .

DOGE to Drain State Swamps : Working on a state version of DODGE. Delivered 1.3 million actions to elected officials to track federal funds and eliminate state-level waste, fraud, and abuse.

Stop US AID & Refugee Resettlement : Worked with the Trump Administration on Stopping US AID and Refugee Resettlement and sent 1 million+ actions to elected officials to halt these programs, now obstructed by rogue judges.

Pelosi Act to End Congressional Greed : Working on the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act (S.1495), introduced by Senator Josh Hawley. It’s time to obliterate the corrupt insider trading that allows Congress and their spouses to enrich themselves at taxpayers’ expense! Delivered 577,000 actions to elected officials to curb insider trading.

Secure 2026 Midterms : This is one of our top priorities. We delivered over 1 million actions to lawmakers to enforce Trump’s election security order, forcing states to comply with the Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections Executive Order 14248 on March 25, 2025.

Undo Biden’s Autopen Abuse : We are working on a full congressional investigation into the misuse of the autopen and an i nvestigation on the absence of subordinate signatures, Biden’s cognitive state during signings, and claims of pardon profiteering. The Constitution requires presidential intent; without it, these orders and pardons are illegitimate. We delivered 578,000 actions to elected officials to nullify unlawful orders.

Deport Visa Holders Supporting Terrorism: We worked with the Trump administration on visa restrictions on foreign officials who facilitate illegal immigration into the United States and international students linked to terrorist organizations, including Hamas. The State Department revoked the first visa of a foreign student linked to “Hamas supporting disruptions.”

Defend Parental Rights : We delivered 1.5 million actions to lawmakers to protect families from state overreach.

End Birthright Citizenship: 508,000 actions to curb “anchor baby” chain migration and restore constitutional intent.

This is just a small sample of what your generosity has helped us accomplish this year so far.

Why We’re Unique

Unlike think tanks or limited-state lobbies, Act for America operates in all 50 states, leveraging modern digital tools and a verified constituency to hold lawmakers accountable. Our daily posts, which take just 2-3 minutes to read, pair critical facts with ACT NOW campaigns, transforming passive outrage into actionable solutions. Our social media amplifies this impact, ranking us among the top 100 conservative Instagram accounts and top three globally for defending Israel on X. We don’t just talk about problems—we act, uniting patriots to shape policy from school boards to Congress.

The Road Ahead: A Call to Donors

In a landscape where 98% of non-profit donations are directed to political campaigns, think tanks, and education, you've recognized the vital importance of grassroots organizing. We win or lose at the grassroots level, and that’s why your support is so important.

We're facing a severe financial shortfall this year, as many small donors, wary of economic changes, are withholding contributions to safeguard their retirement income.

I am appealing to you to give your most generous tax-deductible gift possible to help us continue our important work.

Everything we are able to do is powered by your generosity and participation. Whether a first-time, periodic, or monthly donor, we couldn’t do this important work without you!

Thank you for being the backbone of ACT For America.

Always devoted,

Brigitte Gabriel,

Chairwoman & CEO

P.S. We need to raise $500,000 by the month’s end to sustain this fight for the next quarter. Your donation isn’t just funding a cause—it’s fueling a cultural transformation of real action. Please give a generous tax-deductible donation and be the catalyst for change. With your continued support, we will be unstoppable!