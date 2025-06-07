Hakeem Jeffries’ Reckless Threat to Unmask ICE Agents Endangers Lives and Betrays His Oath

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has crossed a dangerous line, threatening to expose the identities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who risk their lives to protect our borders. His inflammatory rhetoric not only endangers their safety but emboldens violent cartels and gangs. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has rightly condemned Jeffries, and the American people must stand united against this reckless assault on law enforcement. Jeffries’ actions betray his oath to defend the United States, marking a shameful betrayal of our nation and his fellow oath keepers.

On June 3, 2025, Jeffries declared during a press briefing, “This is America. This is not the Soviet Union. We’re not behind the Iron Curtain. This is not the 1930s.” He vowed, “Every single ICE agent who’s engaged in this aggressive overreach… trying to hide their identities from the American people, will be unsuccessful in doing that. They will all be identified, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes.” This chilling threat to unmask agents, many of whom work undercover, dismisses the real dangers they face daily. It’s a direct attack on those tasked with upholding our laws and securing our borders.

DHS officials have condemned Jeffries’ rhetoric. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons stated on June 5, 2025, “People are out there taking photos of the names, their faces, and posting them online with death threats to their family and themselves. So I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not going to let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line, and their family on the line.” Border Czar Tom Homan warned, “It’s only a matter of time before there’s an incident where an ICE agent is going to have to take a life or going to lose a life.” DHS emphasized, “Attacks and demonization of our brave law enforcement is wrong. ICE officers are now facing a 413% increase in assaults.” These statements highlight the real-world consequences of Jeffries’ words, which fuel threats against agents.

ICE agents face staggering risks confronting cartels and gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13, notorious for brutal retaliation. Reports document criminals showing up at agents’ doorsteps, leaving menacing notes, and targeting their families. A 2025 Fox News report noted a 413% spike in assaults on ICE agents, driven by heightened tensions and public demonization. In February 2025, flyers with agents’ names, photos, and phone numbers appeared in Southern California, a chilling example of doxxing. A Texas man was arrested for threatening to “open fire” on agents, and another urged followers to “shoot at ICE agents on sight.” Jeffries’ vow to expose agents’ identities invites cartels and gangs to escalate their vendettas, endangering officers and their loved ones.

Hakeem Jeffries is Aware of These Threats—He’s a Disgrace!

Hakeem Jeffries’ threat to unmask ICE agents is a disgraceful betrayal of his oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” As a member of Congress, he swore to protect this nation, yet he endangers the agents who shield us from cartels and gangs. His words embolden criminals, undermine law enforcement, and weaken national security. Any Democrat who joins Jeffries in this dangerous campaign to dox ICE agents shares in this shame, aligning against the safety of our communities and the integrity of our borders.

We condemn Jeffries and his allies in the strongest terms, reminding him of his shared oath with these brave agents. His actions are a betrayal of that sacred pledge and of every American who relies on ICE to keep us safe. He must retract his dangerous threat and honor his duty to protect and defend the United States, standing with—not against—our fellow oath-keepers.

