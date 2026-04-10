Iran Cannot Be Trusted

The mask is off. Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has spoken—and his words drip with the same hatred and vengeance that have defined the Islamic Republic for decades. In a fiery written statement marking the 40th day since his father Ali Khamenei’s death, he defiantly declared the following:

“Everyone must know that, God willing, we will certainly not let go of the criminal aggressors who attacked our country. We will definitely seek compensation for every damage inflicted, as well as blood money for the martyrs and compensation for the wounded of this war.”

He didn’t stop there. Addressing his supporters, Khamenei—who has not been seen since the beginning of bombings in Iran— sneered: “It should not be assumed that announcing an intention to negotiate with the enemy means there is no need for a presence in the streets.” Translation? The regime will talk out of one side of its mouth while sharpening its knives with the other. This is not the language of a nation seeking peace. This is the language of a dying regime buying time, plotting revenge, while trying to maintain its iron grip on the Iranian people.

And make no mistake—while Khamenei issues these threats from Tehran, his tentacles reach straight into Lebanon, where Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists continue to rain rockets and threats on innocent Israeli families. For months, Israeli forces have been forced to strike back against Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon because these Iran-funded killers have embedded themselves among civilians, turning homes into missile platforms and villages into launchpads for terror. This is Hezbollah’s playbook, straight from Tehran’s orders: use Arab lives as shields while threatening Jewish lives.

Yet even now, President Trump and his administration are showing the world what real leadership and good-faith diplomacy look like. Next week, the State Department will host direct talks in Washington between Israel and Lebanon to end the hostilities once and for all. These talks are a clear signal: America under President Trump is committed to brokering a lasting peace, disarming the terrorists, and stabilizing the region—not through weakness or endless concessions, but through strength and moral clarity.

But here is the hard truth we must never forget: the Islamic Regime of Iran cannot be trusted. They have never honored a deal they didn’t intend to break the moment it suited them. They only pretend to negotiate when they are desperate—when their proxies are crumbling, their economy is in ruins, and their people are rising up in the streets demanding freedom.

President Trump knows this.

He has confronted them with unmatched resolve, destroying their capabilities and putting them on the run. When Iran falls, Hezbollah must fall with it. The world will be safer, the Middle East will breathe freer, and the Iranian people—who yearn for liberty, not more of the same brutal theocracy—will finally have their chance.

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This is why these talks matter. President Trump is extending a genuine path to peace, not because he is naïve, but because he understands that the real prize is not just defeating terrorists on the battlefield, but delivering freedom to millions oppressed by this evil regime. The brave men and women of Iran who have risked everything chanting for liberty are watching.

The next few weeks will be pivotal. The regime is on its last breath. Its threats of revenge are the death rattle of a dying ideology. But we cannot let up. We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump’s clear-eyed leadership, and keep the pressure on what is left of the Iranian regime.

The hour is late, but the hope is real. Stand strong. Pray hard. And never waver.

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