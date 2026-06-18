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CINDY L's avatar
CINDY L
10h

I hate to agree but I do.

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William Boone's avatar
William Boone
9h

Trump has struck Iran twice now. No troops no boots on the ground no quagmire.

It will take Iran years to get back to where it was if it ever does

In the meantime, Trump has changed the dynamic of how the oil flows. America does not need the oil from the Middle East. China has got to be feeling the change after Venezuela and now Iran

It looks to me like Trump is disengaging somewhat from the Middle East. He is delegating responsibility to the Arab states and to Europe. He has started drawing down troops in the region. Hallelujah.

Check out Promethean Action. Those ladies know what’s going on.

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