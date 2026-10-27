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CINDY L's avatar
CINDY L
2h

Go vote 🗳️!!!!!!

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HeavenWithJesus's avatar
HeavenWithJesus
1h

Pray always and pray with our actions as Father God, in Jesus, instructs us daily, in Jesus' Name. Amen.

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