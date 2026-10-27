One week from the midterms, U.S. intelligence has confirmed what the regime in Tehran has never bothered to hide. Iran has substantially increased its efforts to target American personnel. Lethal plots against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in the Middle East and beyond. That is “Death to America” made operational. It is not a slogan on a banner. It is active planning against American lives.

We are already in open conflict with this regime. The war that began earlier this year has not ended because Iran does not intend to stop. Its proxies attack shipping. Its leaders chant for the destruction of the United States. Its agents look for opportunities wherever Americans are present. Europe is burning under the same pressures: mass protests that turn violent, cities strained past recognition, and governments that spent years accommodating the forces now testing them. The pattern is clear. Islamist networks and their globalist enablers push wherever resistance is weak. They have worked to plant their presence in our schools, our institutions, and our political process. They prefer an America that looks like the one under Biden: open, hesitant, and unwilling to name the threat.

A Democrat and socialist sweep of the midterms would be the outcome Tehran wants. It would restore the conditions that let the regime operate with less fear of consequence. Americans have already lived through that version of weakness. The response this time has been different. Despite higher costs, despite the noise from media that treats every warning as exaggeration, the country has stayed resolved. More Americans understand what is at stake than the media admits. They are not interested in watching their cities follow the path already visible in parts of Europe. They are not interested in handing the regime in Tehran a freer hand.

This is a critical point in the contest between those who want the West to keep its culture, its laws, and its security, and those who intend to replace them. The Islamist agenda, the socialist agenda, and the communist remnants that still organize against limited government all converge on the same practical goal: an America less able to defend itself. The midterms are the immediate test of whether that goal advances or is blocked.

Cherish the freedoms that other people are still fighting to obtain. They are not guaranteed by history. They are kept by the decisions of the people who hold them. One week remains. Hold the line. Vote to keep the pressure on the regime that has made “Death to America” its operating instruction. Vote to finish what has been started rather than reverse it. America is stronger when it refuses to stop short of the finish line. The people who want the country on its knees are organized. So are the people who intend to keep it free.

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman and CEO ACT for America