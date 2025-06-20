Stopping Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions: A Call for Global Unity and Resolve

As the world watches with bated breath, the specter of a nuclear-armed Iran under its fanatical terrorist regime looms large, threatening not only Israel and the United States but global stability itself.

Iran’s leadership, driven by a toxic blend of apocalyptic ideology and Muslim Brotherhood-inspired fanaticism, has openly vowed to “wipe Israel off the map” while chanting “Death to America.” Their pursuit of nuclear weapons is not mere rhetoric but a clear and present danger, one that demands unwavering international opposition. At Act for America, we have fought tirelessly against the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal, which would have paved the way for Iran to acquire military-grade nuclear capabilities. Through relentless grassroots efforts, we mobilized bipartisan opposition to block President Biden from signing this deal—TWICE—sparing the world from a catastrophic misstep.

“By pursuing this self-policed agreement, Biden and Harris provided cover for Iran to escalate its nuclear ambitions. Iran’s supreme leader has openly called for Israel’s destruction, and with 50 nuclear sites, including eight undeclared facilities, they’re closer than ever to obtaining a bomb. This betrayal of our ally Israel cannot be ignored.” —Brigitte Gabriel.

The 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, formally the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was a flawed agreement that offered Iran sanctions relief and a clear path to nuclear legitimacy in exchange for temporary and inadequate restrictions. It ignored Iran’s ballistic missile program, its sponsorship of global terrorism through proxies like Hezbollah, and its human rights abuses. Act for America’s campaigns in 2021 and 2022 galvanized millions, pressuring Congress to reject revived negotiations and exposing the deal’s dangers. Our efforts underscored a critical truth: appeasing a regime that thrives on terror and destabilization only emboldens it. Iran’s actions—arming Hamas, launching drone attacks on Israel, and targeting U.S. forces—prove it cannot be trusted with nuclear power.

Israel’s proactive stance against Iran’s nuclear program is a courageous necessity, not an escalation to be feared. The world must rally behind Israel, recognizing that its actions are a bulwark against a regime that sees nuclear weapons as a tool for its messianic vision of destruction. Iran’s leaders, steeped in the same radical ideology as the Muslim Brotherhood, have repeatedly acted on their threats, from the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing to the 2020 assassination of Qassem Soleimani, who orchestrated terror across the Middle East. Their pursuit of a nuclear arsenal is not a bluff but a death cult’s mission, one that endangers not just Israel but the entire free world.

History offers a chilling lesson: appeasement fails. The world’s failure to take Hitler’s threats seriously led to World War II and the Holocaust, a genocide that claimed six million Jewish lives. Israel, acutely aware of this history, cannot afford to let Iran—a regime that denies the Holocaust while promising another—cross the nuclear threshold. The stakes are existential. A nuclear Iran would hold the Middle East hostage, embolden terrorist networks, and trigger a regional arms race.

“The fear of world war pales in comparison to the certainty of catastrophe if Iran achieves its nuclear ambitions.”—Brigitte Gabriel

Share

The time for half-measures is over. Iran’s people, suffering under the regime’s oppression, deserve liberation from these fanatical leaders who are driving the nation toward destruction. The international community must unite—not in futile negotiations but in decisive action. This means crippling sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and support for Israel’s efforts to neutralize Iran’s nuclear facilities. The regime’s collapse would free Iran’s 85 million citizens and halt its global terror campaign. Act for America remains committed to this fight, urging the world to stand with Israel and against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Let history not judge us for inaction but for our resolve to prevent a terror regime from unleashing nuclear chaos.

Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!

NEW! FREE Act for America Tote and NYT Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last, with your annual subscription of just $27.50! Your subscription is fueling our success! Thank you!