Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ash 1952's avatar
Ash 1952
14h

London has very same problems. The population of London has dramatically changed to immigrants majority.

Sadiq khan a 3 times winner as mayor of London.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Miss Jane Dowsing's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing
13h

Time to revoke citizenship statuses for All Muslims who follow Islam

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture