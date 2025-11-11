Zohran Mamdani’s landslide NYC mayoral win isn’t just socialism’s triumph—it’s the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR’s) calculated payoff.

CAIR cloaks itself in civil rights rhetoric, but its record screams otherwise. CAIR is an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing case—largest in U.S. history— where our government handed down 108 guilty verdicts for Muslim Americans and organizations funneling money to Islamic terrorists.

Omar Ahmad, founder of CAIR, stated on July 4, 1998, “Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant. The Qur’an should be the highest authority in America.”

Well, CAIR achieved a great victory last Tuesday by installing the first Muslim radical as the mayor of America’s largest and most powerful city.

CAIR has defended cop-killers, hosted jihad sympathizers, and fought common sense anti-terror laws. Four of its leaders have been convicted on terrorism related charges and two others have been exiled out of the US.

Mamdani, with his BDS obsession and “globalize the intifada” chants, was their ideal vessel: a socialist-Islamist hybrid blending class warfare with anti-Western rage.

CAIR poured resources into his campaign: voter drives, mosque mobilization, media blitzes—turning out thousands in key precincts. This wasn’t support; it was investment in a mouthpiece for policies that undermine American values and security.

Linda Sarsour, another terrorist supporter and former unindicted co-conspirator in that same Hamas financing case, proudly vowed to “hold Mamdani accountable”—a public leash ensuring he delivers on radical demands: gutting law enforcement, shielding illegal migrants, and amplifying anti-Israel propaganda. Her words aren’t oversight; they’re control, revealing a network that views City Hall as a launchpad for policies that erode freedom and empower chaos.

The playbook repeats in Virginia, where CAIR celebrated State Senator Ghazala Hashmi’s lieutenant governor win as a “historic moment.” Hashmi became the first female Muslim to win statewide office in the country on Tuesday. While in the state Senate, she defiantly abstained from votes geared toward addressing antisemitism. CAIR hoped her victory would “inspire American Muslims to continue pursuing public service in Virginia and across the country.”

The flaw isn’t that these newly elected leaders are Muslim—it’s that they embrace agendas hostile to our country and our values, prioritizing foreign grievances over American citizens.

The Islamist lobby has found its winning playbook: fund the friendly face, churn out turnout, reap control. CAIR’s dollars bought Mamdani’s seat, Sarsour’s leash enforces the script, and Virginia tests the national model. The return on their investment? A fractured nation where American interests take a backseat to foreign agendas and dissent is silenced.

The Time To Act Is Now!

Use our Take Action tool below to support legislation recently introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) that would strip CAIR of its non-profit status. It is simply common sense that organizations closely associated with terror groups should not receive tax-exempt status. With the passage of H.R. 5890, we can make this a reality. Contact your federal legislators TODAY and tell Congress that this is non-negotiable!

ACT For America is mobilizing grassroots activists nationwide in an aggressive and strategic move to hold the line. Join us by starting a chapter in your community, becoming a volunteer, and sharing our message with your friends.

Together we rise in defense of our security, our liberty and our values!

