As America nears its 250th birthday, a milestone forged in the fires of Judeo-Christian values—freedom of religion, freedom of speech—we must ask the hard questions we’ve dodged too long. These liberties, our bedrock, were never limitless. They were crafted with trust that they’d be wielded responsibly, not twisted into tools for sedition.

Yet here we stand, watching a creeping shadow: Islamic enclaves like EPIC City in Texas, sprawling over 402 acres, boldly declaring Sharia supreme over our laws. This isn’t just a community—it’s a defiance of the Supremacy Clause and complete disdain for our Constitution that’s held us together. What happens when we let freedom of speech, cloaked in religious protection, morph into a megaphone for organizing against the very nation that grants it?

Picture this: foreigners flood in, snapping up vast swaths of land—568 acres in Texas alone, per RAIR Foundation—building self-policed, isolated compounds. They call us infidels, dogs, apes, pigs, fuel for fire destined for hell, impure scraps unworthy of breath. This isn’t neighborly banter; it’s dehumanization, preached from pulpits that praise the October 7 Sabbath Massacre, cheer Hamas, and whisper genocide. Contrast that with the Judeo-Christian heartbeat of America: every soul bears God’s image, every life holds sacred worth. How do we coexist with neighbors who despise our essence, who see our kindness as weakness to exploit? These aren’t hypotheticals—they’re happening now, from Plano’s outskirts to New York’s rural hamlets.

“The clash we are witnessing around the world is not a clash of religions or a clash of civilizations. It is a clash between two opposites, between two eras. It is a clash between the mentality that belongs to the Middle Ages and another mentality that belongs to the 21st century. It is a clash between civilization and backwardness, between the civilized and the primitive, between barbarity and rationality,” –Dr. Wafa Sultan

We’ve been spineless too long, tiptoeing around the truth: this strain of Islam, with its Sharia blueprint, is oil to our constitutional water. It’s not about banning faith—it’s about recognizing incompatibility. They’re not here to blend; they’re here to colonize, evangelizing in prisons, swelling in communities, buying land to control. Reportedly, over 1,500 acres tied to EPIC alone signal a strategy, not a coincidence. This isn’t diversity—it’s a cancer, metastasizing under the guise of rights we’ve stretched too thin. Our founders didn’t bleed for a nation where foreign ideologies could uproot our culture, where calls for our destruction echo unchecked.

Reportedly, 300 Mosques in Texas have engaged in large land purchases for expansion. We must make some hard decisions now, before it’s too late!

When do we grow a spine? When do we face this head-on—not with hate, but with resolve—and say, “Enough”? Our freedoms weren’t meant to cradle those who’d dismantle them. If Sharia enclaves can defy our laws, if their occupants can curse us as subhuman while plotting our end, then what’s America become? A doormat for those who’d rather burn the house than share it? We must demand answers: Why are we letting this spread? Why are we ceding ground to a worldview that mocks our core?

It’s time to stop the colonization, to protect the nation we’ve built—not just for our 250th celebration, but for the generations who’ll inherit it. Anything less is surrender.

Texas Under Siege: The Creeping Threat of Shariah and Diversity Carve-Outs

Texans, awake! Our Lone Star State, built on the bedrock of Judeo-Christian values, faces an insidious assault. Creeping Islamic Shariah law and so-called "diversity accommodations" are worming their way into our state laws, eroding our heritage and threatening to turn Texas into a shadow of Medina—a Texistan where our traditions are trampled underfoot.

