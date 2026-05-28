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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
11hEdited

The counter jihad movement should not be just for those on the political right. Centrists and even liberals should be brought in. Islamist ideology is misogynistic and homophobic. I've seen Youtubes where woke leftists, when made aware of this, change their views. See my Flyers and other ideas here. https://allenz1.substack.com/

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Shirley's avatar
Shirley
10h

WAKE UP AMERICA!!!!

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