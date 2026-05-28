We have traded our principles for petrodollars.



It is well known that Qatar and Saudi Arabia sit on vast oil wealth, yet so do the United States and Canada. That raises an uncomfortable question: why have we permitted Gulf monarchies to funnel billions into our most prestigious universities, turning once-great centers of learning into pipelines for ideological indoctrination aimed at impressionable students? We have allowed our enemies to weaponize our children against us and our nation.



The institutions that now host this influence were founded and shaped by Jewish and Christian scholars who prized open inquiry, critical thinking, and the fearless pursuit of truth. They built the best universities in the world. Students flocked from all over the globe aspiring to learn, grow and debate ideas, something forbidden and could even kill you in some parts of the world. Today, Islamist networks are steadily taking over faculty positions and shaping academic agendas. On campuses like Columbia, Harvard, the University of Toronto, and McGill, Jewish students and professors increasingly feel like outsiders in the very halls their ancestors helped build.

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Why would any promising young doctoral candidate devote years of rigorous research to an environment where they are openly disdained? Why would leading corporations recruit graduates whose training has emphasized grievance and conformity over originality and excellence?



The contrast in outcomes is impossible to ignore. The world’s 1.5 billion Muslims have earned just four Nobel Prizes outside the peace category. By comparison, Jews—who represent roughly one one-hundredth that population—have claimed 220. Even tiny Israel, home to only about 10 million people, boasts 12 Nobel laureates. These are not random statistics. They reflect cultures that either celebrate intellectual risk-taking and debate or suppress them in favor of dogma and uniformity.



Western universities were once engines of discovery because they inherited a tradition that valued evidence over ideology. That tradition is now being hollowed out. Foreign funding has purchased entire programs, tilted hiring decisions, and normalized the idea that antisemitism can be rebranded as legitimate “activism.” The result is a generation of students trained to view the world through a lens of resentment rather than reason. Creative thinking suffers. Historical perspective vanishes. Future doctors, engineers, policymakers, and business leaders emerge from these classrooms less equipped to innovate or lead.



We cannot outsource the formation of our children’s minds to ideologues who reject the very values that built our civilization. The stakes could not be higher. Today’s classrooms are shaping tomorrow’s leaders in our boardrooms, laboratories, and legislatures. We must resist this dangerous reconfiguration of loyalties before it is too late.

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