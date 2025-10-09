Act for America

Stan Hoffman
I just finished watching a video which showed the poor starved and genocided fake palestinians celebrating their victory over Israel. Imagine that! They were well dressed and well fed and celebrating the ceasefire as a victory over Israel. They broke into an ancient chant that called for the death of Jews. Imagine that! I agree 100% that this ceasefire was only reached because hamas was so badly beaten that they needed it to resupply, reinforce, and rebuild tunnels and defensive networks, then they will launch another attack. The idea that there is peace is nonsense. Don't be surprised if their next war will start with an even bigger and well armed strike than Oct 7th was. They went from throwing rocks to that well planned and equipped strike, you know they will be better trained and equipped for the next strike. I'm not fearmongering nor prophesying, simply speaking from a military history point of view, they will launch another war. As Paul said, when they declare peace, peace, beware.

HFCRights
Agreed, they have no timeline, next year or in a hundred years . They will never stop , unless we all bow to Allah and pay them alms . Their bible needs a serious re-write .

