The news out of Washington, D.C., this past week is a dagger to the heart of every patriotic American who’s ever saluted the flag or hugged a soldier goodbye.

On November 26th, just blocks from the White House, an Afghan national named Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, ambushed two National Guardsmen in cold blood. Sarah Beckstrom, a brave 20-year-old from West Virginia, was killed in the attack—cowardly shot twice in the head. Another Guard member, Andrew Wolfe, 24, fights for his life in critical condition, clinging to every breath after a revolver’s fury turned a routine patrol into a nightmare.

This wasn’t a random act of rage. It is the bloody consequence of bringing a myriad of Afghans into America with little more than a promise and a prayer. In the chaotic 2021 evacuation, we airlifted tens of thousands of people from Kabul in weeks—many with no passports, no biometric records, no vetting beyond a quick glance and a Taliban-issued letter. Rahmanullah Lakanwal was one of them.

Today is Giving Tuesday. We would be so grateful if you would consider giving a gift in any amount to help us fight to protect and preserve America.

Officials say the former CIA-backed Afghan operative drove 2,800 miles from Washington state with a handgun before ambushing the National Guardsmen while reportedly yelling “Allahu Akbar!” He overstayed visas, drifted across the country, struggled mentally and financially and, somewhere along the way, decided the nation that saved him deserved his fury. He was shot and wounded in the exchange, now facing first-degree murder charges, but the damage is done: a young woman’s life cut short, another life hanging by a thread, all on American soil.

President Trump, understandably incensed by this barbaric act, called lax migration policies “the single greatest national security threat,” vowing to “reexamine every single alien from Afghanistan” and boot those who “do not belong here.” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem put a bow on it: radicalization happened on our watch, post-arrival, in the very land that saved him.

The Biden administration never asked the hard questions, never ran the deep background checks, never demanded proof of loyalty—because “compassion” and speed trumped security. When you import people by the planeload from the world’s most radicalized war zones without rigorous, multi-layer vetting, you are not rescuing allies; you are rolling the dice with American lives.

But let’s be brutally honest—this tragedy should shock no one. It’s the latest scar in a hemorrhaging wound we’ve been warning about for years. Recent headlines lay bare the dire situation of our nation.

Just days earlier to the D.C. shooting, multiple American-raised youths were arrested for an ISIS-inspired Halloween plot to bomb Detroit with “pumpkin” explosives, echoing Boston’s Marathon massacre. Encrypted chats, beheading videos, antisemitic rants—all homegrown in New Jersey suburbs and Michigan enclaves. Prior to Thanksgiving, an Afghan national, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas on state charges of making a terroristic threat. Alokozay brazenly posted a TikTok video indicating he was constructing a bomb to target a building in the area, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Then Minnesota’s gut-punch: billions in taxpayer cash stolen from welfare programs like Feeding Our Future ($250 million in fake meals) and autism fraud ($14 million in bogus diagnoses), funneled via hawalas to Al-Shabaab, Al-Qaeda’s Somali arm. Somali fraud rings—many on DHS benefits—sent $1.7 billion in remittances last year, with 20–40% skimmed by terrorists for bombs and bullets. Under Tim Walz’s lax sanctuary regime, the rot spreads.

These aren’t coincidences; they’re the inevitable fallout of open borders and naive vetting.

We’ve imported chaos from terror hotbeds, only for it to bloom here—radicalizing “allies,” defrauding the system, and striking our protectors. That’s why President Trump’s demanding a ban on high-risk migration: not cruelty, but a surgical pause to rebuild secure pathways, like his travel restrictions that slashed attacks from high-risk nations.

President Trump has already halted all asylum claim decisions. He now needs Congress to help with the high-risk migration ban. Take action by contacting your federal legislators and tell Congress to back the permanent pause of high-risk migration. For our Guardsmen, our taxpayers, our future—it’s time to be tough.

