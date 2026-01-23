It's a Start
Justice is finally arriving for those who dared to turn a house of God into a stage for their radical tantrums.
On Thursday, three agitators — Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and William Kelly — were arrested for their brazen disruption of a peaceful Sunday worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. These protesters, among others, stormed into an active church gathering, causing chaos over their mistaken belief that the pastor at the church was an ICE leader. However, the pastor they confronted at the service was Jonathan Parnell, who was leading worship at the time.
Their intrusion terrified children, rattled worshippers seeking peace, and desecrated a sacred space where families had come to pray and find refuge from a troubled world.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a clear message after the arrests: “Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP.”
Armstrong, the group’s alleged organizer, now faces federal charges for conspiring to block civil rights — an appropriate consequence for transforming a sanctuary into a battlefield for their anti-ICE rage. The White House and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem acknowledged the arrests, while President Trump praised Pastor Jonathan Parnell’s calm leadership and condemned the “horrible” intrusion that shook the congregation.
This long-overdue accountability sends an important signal: houses of worship are off-limits, and those who cross that line will face real consequences.
For years, left-wing mobs have been allowed to run amok with little repercussion. These are not peaceful demonstrators. These are activists who purposefully block roadways, harass innocent citizens, and now invade churches with impunity.
Fired CNN anchor Don Lemon was present during the disruption, livestreaming the chaos and even interviewing Pastor Parnell amid the turmoil. Yet he faces no charges for amplifying an event that will stay with congregants for years to come.
When you look deeper, his ability to escape responsibility makes more sense.
The federal magistrate judge who rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to charge Lemon — U.S. District Judge Douglas Micko — is the same judge who recently ordered the release of Tyler Maxon Avalos from federal custody.
Avalos, a 30-year-old from St. Paul, was arrested in October 2025 on federal charges for interstate transmission of a threat to injure, stemming from a TikTok post allegedly offering a $45,000 bounty on Attorney General Pam Bondi. Despite a history of violent convictions, including felony stalking and domestic battery, Judge Micko approved his release from federal prison with conditions including GPS monitoring.
It raises serious questions about how justice is being applied — and to whom.
ICE is doing the difficult and necessary work of removing murderers, rapists, and child predators from our communities. Our country is better off because of their work. Those who recklessly protest these operations are either seeking attention or choosing to side with criminals over public safety.
No community should be a sanctuary for violent offenders who should not be in this country in the first place.
For those who cherish uninterrupted worship and the return of peace and sanity to our communities, take heart — better days are ahead, and justice is on the horizon.
No; it is not.
This judicial extreme corruption and collusion and abuse goes on daily in family court across the entire US.
Any catalyst events that warrant media coverage are silenced: "6 charges of s3xual abuse, offender gains custody of kids he abused." or "Mom loses home and custody after 4 years of legal battering." or "Dad who strangled mother wins custody of his children."
But because we families have No MAIN STREAMED media coverage, we fall through the cracks because we, these abusive courts, these corrupt and colluding judges, these cases are ORDINARY.
(courts insentivise silence, via closing courts, sealing records, prohibiting courlt watching, banning journalist, threatening contempt, sanctions to protect the code of silence!!!). We victims suffer grave UNCONSTITUTIONAL orders. We have NO Constitutional rights in family courts; neither do our children.
Police will not help us because it is a "civil matter."
We are gagged by court order, prohibited to speak about it publically, from speaking with our own children, from putting up GFM pages for help, from even traveling (not relocating), from supervising our children...all under threats of contempt, hefty legal fines, and jail.
This same judicial terrorism we see in judges allowing felons to roam is ongoing in family court! Every. Single. Day.
Corrupt judges give abusers, s3x offenders custody, financially punish moms to the point of destitution and homelessness!! Sometimes insanity and suicide.
Mothers and kids are dying, being incarcerated, tormented in post seperation and extreme legal and financial abuse on the scale of BIDERMAN's Tactics of POW torture!!! NO ONE is listening or hearing our cries except a few dedicated substack journalists!!! It is a national crisis per Senator Finchem of AZ!! Per experts: Dr. Bandy Lee, Barry Goldstein, Lundy Bancroft, Dr. Emma Katz, Dr. Dalgarno, Dr. Chicchiola and National Safe Parents Organization etc.
If we moms/kids survive it (meta data statistics show mom is the targeted parent in courts and DV victim over fathers) we are left with an aftermath of catastrophic proportions ..a scorched earth campaign from a war of attrition we barely survived. We are left barely able to function, without resources or support. Left for dead on the side of the road, our nervous systems incapacitated from years of survival of the traumas and physically depleted.
These descriptions are not exaggeration or drama; they are literally insufficient and inadequate terms to even attemtpt to describe the devastation endured. FB persona Carey Ann George has superb descriptions and explainations on her feed.
So we suffer in silence, trying to pick up our fractured lives, reality and sanity. We face codes of silence in our churches, courts, theraputic systems, NGO's, non profits, judicial and legislative systems even our own families and communities as the abusers isolate us from support!
Please amplify our voices!! Someone hear us! It like the "Whos" ready to be crushed, from the movie "Horton Hears a Who" where they chant and make noise and raise thier voices to a critical mass to ensure thier survival and only Horton hears them and advocates for them no matter how loud they scream...
The very fabric of our society, our most precious resource in our children, the very future -- of the existence of our nation, kids are being raised in and forced to endure extreme CPTSD, abuse, neglect, abandonment....to only perpetuate the cycles of dysfunction, addiction, abuse and DV!!!
There is NO ESCAPE when we are trapped in the family court juicial system as weaponized by abusive ex's!!!
Please help us.
As a devout Catholic, I know the destruction of the family and life is evil's goal..and right now he is succeeding with a 50% divorce rate fueled by p*orn and s3x addiction and DV (entitlement attitude), destroyer of marriages, family, purity, innocence of our children and the courts and judges are his minions.
Sincerely,
A cry from the depths of this Mama's broken heart and soul,
Blessing
Yes. I am Blessing.
Yes. This is my real name.
I only have my voice and experience.
I am a nobody.
I have no organization.
I have no authority.
I have no credentials.