Justice is finally arriving for those who dared to turn a house of God into a stage for their radical tantrums.

On Thursday, three agitators — Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and William Kelly — were arrested for their brazen disruption of a peaceful Sunday worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. These protesters, among others, stormed into an active church gathering, causing chaos over their mistaken belief that the pastor at the church was an ICE leader. However, the pastor they confronted at the service was Jonathan Parnell, who was leading worship at the time.

Their intrusion terrified children, rattled worshippers seeking peace, and desecrated a sacred space where families had come to pray and find refuge from a troubled world.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a clear message after the arrests: “Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP.”

Armstrong, the group’s alleged organizer, now faces federal charges for conspiring to block civil rights — an appropriate consequence for transforming a sanctuary into a battlefield for their anti-ICE rage. The White House and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem acknowledged the arrests, while President Trump praised Pastor Jonathan Parnell’s calm leadership and condemned the “horrible” intrusion that shook the congregation.

This long-overdue accountability sends an important signal: houses of worship are off-limits, and those who cross that line will face real consequences.

For years, left-wing mobs have been allowed to run amok with little repercussion. These are not peaceful demonstrators. These are activists who purposefully block roadways, harass innocent citizens, and now invade churches with impunity.

Fired CNN anchor Don Lemon was present during the disruption, livestreaming the chaos and even interviewing Pastor Parnell amid the turmoil. Yet he faces no charges for amplifying an event that will stay with congregants for years to come.

When you look deeper, his ability to escape responsibility makes more sense.

The federal magistrate judge who rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to charge Lemon — U.S. District Judge Douglas Micko — is the same judge who recently ordered the release of Tyler Maxon Avalos from federal custody.

Avalos, a 30-year-old from St. Paul, was arrested in October 2025 on federal charges for interstate transmission of a threat to injure, stemming from a TikTok post allegedly offering a $45,000 bounty on Attorney General Pam Bondi. Despite a history of violent convictions, including felony stalking and domestic battery, Judge Micko approved his release from federal prison with conditions including GPS monitoring.

It raises serious questions about how justice is being applied — and to whom.

ICE is doing the difficult and necessary work of removing murderers, rapists, and child predators from our communities. Our country is better off because of their work. Those who recklessly protest these operations are either seeking attention or choosing to side with criminals over public safety.

No community should be a sanctuary for violent offenders who should not be in this country in the first place.

For those who cherish uninterrupted worship and the return of peace and sanity to our communities, take heart — better days are ahead, and justice is on the horizon.

