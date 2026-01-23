Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

Stephen Russell
9h

Get them all for disruption since can apply to any church, mosque etc anyplace anytime

Or we lose & get Lemon since aiding effort NOT neutral in effort

Blessing Herman
4h

No; it is not.

This judicial extreme corruption and collusion and abuse goes on daily in family court across the entire US.

Any catalyst events that warrant media coverage are silenced: "6 charges of s3xual abuse, offender gains custody of kids he abused." or "Mom loses home and custody after 4 years of legal battering." or "Dad who strangled mother wins custody of his children."

But because we families have No MAIN STREAMED media coverage, we fall through the cracks because we, these abusive courts, these corrupt and colluding judges, these cases are ORDINARY.

(courts insentivise silence, via closing courts, sealing records, prohibiting courlt watching, banning journalist, threatening contempt, sanctions to protect the code of silence!!!). We victims suffer grave UNCONSTITUTIONAL orders. We have NO Constitutional rights in family courts; neither do our children.

Police will not help us because it is a "civil matter."

We are gagged by court order, prohibited to speak about it publically, from speaking with our own children, from putting up GFM pages for help, from even traveling (not relocating), from supervising our children...all under threats of contempt, hefty legal fines, and jail.

This same judicial terrorism we see in judges allowing felons to roam is ongoing in family court! Every. Single. Day.

Corrupt judges give abusers, s3x offenders custody, financially punish moms to the point of destitution and homelessness!! Sometimes insanity and suicide.

Mothers and kids are dying, being incarcerated, tormented in post seperation and extreme legal and financial abuse on the scale of BIDERMAN's Tactics of POW torture!!! NO ONE is listening or hearing our cries except a few dedicated substack journalists!!! It is a national crisis per Senator Finchem of AZ!! Per experts: Dr. Bandy Lee, Barry Goldstein, Lundy Bancroft, Dr. Emma Katz, Dr. Dalgarno, Dr. Chicchiola and National Safe Parents Organization etc.

If we moms/kids survive it (meta data statistics show mom is the targeted parent in courts and DV victim over fathers) we are left with an aftermath of catastrophic proportions ..a scorched earth campaign from a war of attrition we barely survived. We are left barely able to function, without resources or support. Left for dead on the side of the road, our nervous systems incapacitated from years of survival of the traumas and physically depleted.

These descriptions are not exaggeration or drama; they are literally insufficient and inadequate terms to even attemtpt to describe the devastation endured. FB persona Carey Ann George has superb descriptions and explainations on her feed.

So we suffer in silence, trying to pick up our fractured lives, reality and sanity. We face codes of silence in our churches, courts, theraputic systems, NGO's, non profits, judicial and legislative systems even our own families and communities as the abusers isolate us from support!

Please amplify our voices!! Someone hear us! It like the "Whos" ready to be crushed, from the movie "Horton Hears a Who" where they chant and make noise and raise thier voices to a critical mass to ensure thier survival and only Horton hears them and advocates for them no matter how loud they scream...

The very fabric of our society, our most precious resource in our children, the very future -- of the existence of our nation, kids are being raised in and forced to endure extreme CPTSD, abuse, neglect, abandonment....to only perpetuate the cycles of dysfunction, addiction, abuse and DV!!!

There is NO ESCAPE when we are trapped in the family court juicial system as weaponized by abusive ex's!!!

Please help us.

As a devout Catholic, I know the destruction of the family and life is evil's goal..and right now he is succeeding with a 50% divorce rate fueled by p*orn and s3x addiction and DV (entitlement attitude), destroyer of marriages, family, purity, innocence of our children and the courts and judges are his minions.

Sincerely,

A cry from the depths of this Mama's broken heart and soul,

Blessing

Yes. I am Blessing.

Yes. This is my real name.

I only have my voice and experience.

I am a nobody.

I have no organization.

I have no authority.

I have no credentials.

