Seventeen years after Nidal Hasan shouted Allahu Akbar and opened fire on unarmed American soldiers, the Army has set the date. December 3, 2026. 1 p.m. Central. Fort Hood. A firing squad.

President Trump approved the order on October 2. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recommended the method. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle put Hasan back on the post where he killed 13 and wounded 32. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said what the families had waited to hear: judgment day has come.

It should not have taken this long.

On November 5, 2009, Major Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, walked into the Soldier Readiness Processing Center and fired 146 rounds at troops preparing to deploy. One of the dead, Pfc. Francheska Velez, was pregnant. Hasan had emailed Anwar al-Awlaki. He had argued that Muslim soldiers should not fight other Muslims. He told the court why he did it. A military jury convicted him in 2013 of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder and sentenced him to death.

Then the lie took over.

The Obama administration and the Pentagon called Fort Hood workplace violence. Not jihad. Not terrorism. A bad day at the office. That label cost the wounded their Purple Hearts and their benefits until Congress forced a correction years later. Obama urged the country not to jump to conclusions while the conclusion was already on the tape: Allahu Akbar, over dead Americans. Three administrations let a confessed jihadist age on death row. America did not lack evidence. It lacked a spine.

That softness has a pattern. Media still introduces Islam as a religion of peace, then acts surprised when the faithful quote the Koranic parts about conquest, captives, and submission. Americans are being educated, in real time, on what the religion of peace looks like. It looks like Fort Hood. It looks like a processing center full of soldiers who never got to the war because the war came to them in uniform.

It also looks like the organizations we still refuse to name. CAIR presents itself as a civil-rights group while its record runs through the Holy Land Foundation case and a long campaign to police American speech. The Muslim Brotherhood wrote, in its own words, of a civilization-jihadist process to destroy Western civilization from within. The United Arab Emirates designated the Brotherhood, and CAIR with it. Washington still will not. Allies can say terrorist. Our commentariat says Islamophobe.

Hasan’s execution will be the first by the U.S. military since 1961, and the first Army firing squad since 1945. It does not end the doctrine that produced him. It ends the excuse. A man who turned his weapon on his own country will not die of old age in a government wheelchair while widows grow old without answers. Delayed justice is still justice. Denial is how the next Fort Hood gets planned.

Your vote is part of that line. The officials who called this workplace violence, who will not designate the Brotherhood, who treat CAIR as a partner, are asking to stay in office. Replace them. Demand the designations. Demand that terrorism be called terrorism before the next readiness center is cleared.

Remember the 13. Remember the 32. Do not let anyone launder their murders into a staffing problem.

Time to throw political correctness in the garbage and call a spade a spade!

Brigitte Gabriel

P.S. Forward this to someone who still says workplace violence. The firing squad is the correction. Your ballot is the follow-through.