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Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
Oct 8

I agree that the death penalty is the proper punishment for the crime this violent terrorist committed. I'm so sick of violent criminals being put on death row for life time while lawyers file appeals after appeals to make profit off of a violent criminal and we the people pay $100's of thousands per year to house and in legal fees. When they have proof beyond the shadow of a doubt that a person has committed a violent crime like Hassan did, justice needs to be applied quickly and punishment given. Not only did the Bible make it clear that equal punishment for the offense committed, many tribes and nations in the ancient days held to that practice. If a man murders someone, coddling him for life in prison is not equal punishment. Hassan executed soldiers, his execution will be equal punishment for the crime he committed against them, their families, friends, and all good American people.

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Donald D Kerr's avatar
Donald D Kerr
Oct 9

Thanks for this administration to bring justice to the unarmed military individuals and our country, its about time.

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