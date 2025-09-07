Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. YOUNG's avatar
E. YOUNG
13h

Nothing in this wicked world seems to shock me anymore. But raping a 10yr old child has to be condemned by every normal adult Christian in the Western world as it is obvious that sadly, Muslim women have all been forced to endure. The same cycle of sexual & psychological abuse that this 11 yr old girl & her newborn baby have been born into. This is the result of rampant pedophilia & other psychological perversions from an entrenched patriarchal system in the Muslim world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
12h

As JD Vance pointed out a year ago, the UK is on course to become Islamic. And has nuclear weapons.

As a UK citizen, I call on the USA to please halt all supply of nuclear weapons to the UK, which of course includes Trident missiles.

The UK stockpile of 140 tonnes of Plutonium must be removed with urgency. Less than 10 Kg is all that is needed to make a bomb. Imagine if several tonnes were taken by jihadi terrorists? Or even by a future Islamic government.

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/islamic-britain-with-nuclear-weapons

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture