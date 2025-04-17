Another Rogue Judge Halts Trump’s Push to Secure America and Deport Illegal Aliens

Yet another activist judge has thrown a wrench into President Donald Trump’s bold mission to restore order to our immigration system, blocking his executive order to deport over 500,000 illegal immigrants let in by Joe Biden’s reckless policies. This outrageous overreach by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston is a direct assault on the will of the American people, who elected Trump to clean up the chaos. Patriots, it’s time to rally against this judicial tyranny and demand Congress act to protect our sovereignty!

On January 20, 2025, Trump issued an executive order to terminate Biden’s humanitarian parole program, launched in October 2022 and expanded in 2023, which allowed 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to enter the U.S. legally by air with sponsors, granting them two-year work permits. Trump’s move, effective April 24, 2025, aimed to revoke their parole status, exposing them to deportation, as part of his pledge to curb illegal immigration—a mandate backed by his landslide victory. He also sought to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 540,000 Venezuelans and Haitians, arguing Biden’s programs flouted federal law by bypassing Congress’s immigration framework.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under Trump, contends these migrants, admitted without rigorous vetting, strain communities and threaten security. For example, unverified sponsors and lax checks raised fears of crime, with some pointing to Venezuelan gangs like Tren de Aragua, though evidence is mixed. Trump’s team insists the parole program was a backdoor amnesty, not a legal pathway, and ending it restores enforcement priorities neglected under Biden, who saw border crossings hit record highs—2.5 million apprehensions in 2023 alone.

Trump’s Legal Authority: Clear and Constitutional. Trump’s authority rests on the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which grants the president broad discretion to revoke parole and expel non-citizens not “clearly entitled” to remain (8 U.S.C. § 1182). DHS argues Biden’s mass parole violated the INA’s case-by-case requirement, making Trump’s termination lawful. The Supreme Court’s 2018 Trump v. Hawaii ruling upheld expansive presidential power over immigration for national security, bolstering Trump’s case. Executive orders, like Biden’s to create the program, can be undone by successors, as Trump did, aligning with historical precedent—think Reagan’s 1986 parole adjustments.

Talwani’s April 14, 2025, ruling, however, claimed Trump misread the law, arguing parolees aren’t subject to expedited removal since they entered legally. This ignores the INA’s flexibility and Biden’s overreach, which flooded cities like Phoenix with unvetted migrants, per local reports. Talwani, an Obama appointee, cited “irreparable harm” to migrants, but Trump’s lawyers counter that public safety and sovereignty outweigh individual claims, especially for those gaming a flawed system.

Judicial Overreach: A Pattern of Defiance. Talwani’s block is part of a disturbing trend—rogue district judges wielding nationwide injunctions to thwart elected leaders. Since March 2025, judges like James Boasberg and Ana Reyes have stalled Trump’s immigration crackdowns, from gang deportations to TPS revocations, often on shaky grounds. These lower courts disrupt executive power, delaying justice for Americans burdened by illegal immigration’s costs—$150 billion annually, per FAIR estimates. Talwani’s ruling puts 532,000 parolees above citizens, undermining Trump’s mandate.

