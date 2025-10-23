In a fiery press conference today, October 20, 2025, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro unleashed a blistering takedown of Washington’s revolving-door justice system, spotlighting the brutal assault on former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine.

Charging two more suspects—19-year-old Laurence Cotton-Powell and 18-year-old Anthony Taylor—with attempted unarmed carjacking, robbery, and assault, Pirro vowed relentless pursuit. “This case underscores the escalating challenges we face in confronting crime in D.C.,” she declared, slamming federal judges for releasing Cotton-Powell despite prior felony convictions.

Both defendants confessed to the August 3 beating and a prior gas station robbery, but Pirro highlighted how these 18- and 19-year-olds—adults in 48 states—were repeatedly cut loose on probation after earlier offenses.

Cotton-Powell, sentenced April 3 for attempted robbery, ignored terms and preyed again, exemplifying a pattern where “slap-on-the-wrist” orders from lenient judges enable repeat predation.

Pirro called for lowering D.C.’s age of accountability to 14, ending the coddling: “If you think these kids need hugs—they need consequences. Enough is enough.”

Last week, as detailed in Act for America’s post “Justice Denied,” Judge Kendra Briggs delivered a gut-wrenching miscarriage, sentencing two 15-year-old attackers to probation and curfews while labeling them “traumatized” victims of circumstance.

Justice Denied Act for America · Oct 17 Edward “Big Balls” Coristine—a 19-year-old patriot who traded his DOGE badge for a life of quiet heroism—was savagely beaten by a mob of teenagers during an attempted carjacking in August. Read full story

Coristine, the true victim—beaten bloody while shielding his girlfriend from a mob of 10 thugs—got indifference, his shattered nose, concussion, and bruises dismissed in favor of “rehabilitation.” Briggs’ sympathy for perpetrators, not the hero who saved a woman from worse, ignited national outrage, naturally horrifying patriots who see it as soft-on-crime insanity fueling D.C.’s war zone streets.

Act for America has been flooded with correspondence from concerned citizens—emails, calls, messages pouring in, echoing a primal revulsion at this injustice. These natural allies, from coast to coast, demand real reform, proving grassroots fury is the spark for change.

It’s actions like yours that keep the heat turned up, fueling the resolve of U.S. Attorney Pirro, sheriffs, police chiefs, mayors, and patriots to chase justice despite corrupted judges who must be removed from the bench. Pirro’s bold stance—prosecuting adults as adults, no more free passes—restores hope. Great work—keep the pressure on! Together, we’ll make D.C. safe again.

Share

Together, we are making a real difference where it matters most!

We need your subscriber support to keep up this important work! Receive a gift with your support! Thank you!

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!