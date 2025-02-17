Update: Last week, Kash Patel made it out of Senate hearing committees and should be scheduled for a floor vote this week, although the Senate has not placed it on the calendar.

The Senate will vote on confirmation of the nominations of Kelly Loeffler, of Georgia, to be Administrator of the Small Business Administration and Howard Lutnick, of New York, to be Secretary of Commerce no earlier than this Tuesday and no later than this Friday. Let’s hope a vote to confirm Kash Patel will be included in the mix!

In case you missed it…

Kash Patel: The Right Choice to Restore Integrity to the FBI

In an era where public trust in federal institutions, particularly the FBI, has plummeted due to political bias, surveillance abuse, and corruption, Kash Patel emerges as the beacon of hope and change. President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Patel to lead the FBI is a bold step towards re-establishing the bureau's credibility and integrity.

Kash Patel's resume is a testament to his readiness for this role. Born and raised in Garden City, New York, Patel's journey from a public defender in Miami-Dade to a key figure in national security is remarkable. He has tried over 60 jury trials, showcasing his legal acumen and understanding of the justice system. His tenure at the Department of Justice as a federal prosecutor has given him firsthand experience in how law enforcement should operate – with fidelity, bravery, and integrity, the very motto of the FBI.

Help Us Deliver Trump’s Picks for Trump’s Cabinet-Donate Here!

Patel's service extends beyond the courtroom into the battlefield. As a National Security Council staff member during the Trump administration, he played a crucial role in counterterrorism efforts. His work involved coordinating with military and intelligence agencies to hunt down and prosecute terrorists overseas. Patel was instrumental in operations that led to the neutralization of several high-value targets, demonstrating his capability to lead in high-stakes, international security scenarios. His military experience underscores his understanding of the global threat landscape, making him uniquely positioned to tackle both domestic and international security challenges from the FBI's helm.

Patel's pivotal role in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation is perhaps his most significant credential. He was instrumental in crafting the Nunes memo, which exposed the FBI's misuse of the FISA court for surveillance on Carter Page and highlighted significant surveillance abuses.

Help Us Deliver Trump’s Picks for Trump’s Cabinet-Donate Here!

The last eight years have seen the FBI embroiled in controversies that have eroded public confidence. From the Russia investigation to the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the perception of partisan weaponization has been hard to shake off. Patel understands these issues intimately, having been a target himself of what he describes as "deep state" tactics. His experience with these abuses makes him uniquely qualified to reform the FBI from the inside out.

Patel has outlined plans for aggressive congressional oversight, decentralizing the FBI's power by moving its headquarters away from Washington, D.C., and ensuring the firing of corrupt actors within the agency. His book, "Government Gangsters," lays out a vision for an FBI that prioritizes crime-fighting over political gamesmanship.

Patel's nomination has sparked debate, but his advocates argue that his background as a "bulldog investigator" and his firsthand experience with the intelligence community's darker sides make him the ideal candidate to lead the FBI into a new era of transparency and accountability. He has pledged to work under Attorney General Pam Bondi to return the FBI to its foundational principles. His approach would involve a change in leadership and a cultural shift within the FBI, emphasizing merit-based hiring and a return to core law enforcement duties rather than political engagements.

A Rasmussen poll (2025) indicates that 40% of Americans view the FBI unfavorably and (March 2023) that 64% of voters believe the FBI has become "politically weaponized.

Trump has selected someone who has seen the problems within the FBI and actively fought against them. Patel has the potential to restore the FBI's tarnished image and make it an institution that Americans can respect and trust once more.

Share

Keep Up the Heat and Call the Following Senators:

Todd Young (IN-R) : (202) 224-5623

Jerry Moran (KS-R) : (202) 224-6521

Bill Cassidy (LA-R) : (202) 224-5824

Thom Tillis (NC-R) : (202) 224-6342

James Lankford (OK-R) : (202) 224-5754

Susan Collins (ME-R) : (202) 224-2523

Lisa Murkowski (AK-R): (202) 224-6665

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!