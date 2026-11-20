Air travel is the connective tissue of the American economy and of ordinary life. When it stops, people miss job interviews, surgeries, funerals and the simple act of getting home. I know, because I was one of them. I was stuck in California from Friday until Tuesday. I finally walked through my front door at 1:00 a.m., exhausted, after days of canceled flights, packed airports, and zero clear information. It was a mess. Multiply that by hundreds of thousands of passengers and you get a snapshot of what happens when a single failure in an aging system cascades nationwide.

This was not a weather event or maybe cyberattack. It was a predictable consequence of decades of underinvestment in critical infrastructure that the government has known was brittle. Systems that should be redundant and modern still rely on single points of failure. When they break, the nation grinds to a halt.

The United States faces documented threats from state actors and from networks that have long treated American infrastructure as a target. Iran, China, and groups aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood’s stated strategy of operating inside Western systems have the motive and, in some cases, the capability. Officials correctly refuse to claim an attack where the evidence does not support it. They should not treat the absence of an attack this time as proof that the next disruption will also be accidental. Hardening air traffic control, power grids, financial systems, and communications is not optional when the same actors who celebrate attacks on American forces and citizens also study our digital weaknesses.

The Government Must Tell the Truth—No Matter What It Is

Americans are not children. We can handle complexity, incomplete information, and uncomfortable facts. When critical infrastructure fails and the public is left guessing—while officials emphasize “abundance of caution,” note that investigations are ongoing, or frame the problem primarily as a funding request—trust erodes. The right approach is straightforward: release the facts as they are known, state clearly what is still unknown, explain the residual risks, and update the public promptly when the picture changes.

Treating the public as adults means answering hard questions about why a single remote router installation could cascade so widely, what monitoring failed, and what the realistic timeline and remaining vulnerabilities are.

Congress has the tools to start fixing this. It must move them immediately.

The Modern Skies Act (S. 5572 and H.R. 10683) would provide the next major tranche of funding to replace the outdated digital architecture, towers, and facilities that underpin the entire air traffic system. The administration has already requested an additional $50.1 billion on top of prior appropriations. This cannot wait for another incident.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (S. 5653) would accelerate permitting and construction of the transmission, pipelines, and energy projects required for a more resilient grid while making large data centers pay their own infrastructure costs instead of shifting them to ratepayers. Faster, smarter build-out is essential.

The Strengthening Cyber Resilience Against State-Sponsored Threats Act (H.R. 2659) and the Combat Emerging Threats to Critical Infrastructure Act (S. 4728) would force better coordination, updated sector plans, and accountability against foreign adversaries targeting the same systems.

These are not radical ideas. They are overdue repairs. Every day of delay is another day the next single-point failure can shut down airports, hospitals, or power grids while officials issue vague statements and hope the public stops paying attention. Congress should pass these bills now—not after the next crisis, and not with the usual layers of opacity. The American people can handle the truth. What we cannot afford is another week of being treated like children while the infrastructure we depend on continues to age.

ACT NOW