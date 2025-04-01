What’s Going On With Special Elections in Wisconsin and Florida?

Elon Musk, the billionaire titan steering Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is pouring millions into pivotal elections in Wisconsin and Florida, sounding a dire alarm: these races could dictate the destiny of our nation. As of April 1, 2025, Musk’s America PAC has dumped over $20 million into Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race and sprinkled funds across Florida’s special House elections, flexing his financial muscle to back conservative candidates like Brad Schimel in Wisconsin and GOP hopefuls in Florida’s 1st and 6th Districts. Why? Musk sees these contests as linchpins—lose them, and America risks spiraling into chaos, he warns.

In Wisconsin, Musk’s $20 million-plus blitz—bolstered by $3 million to the state GOP—aims to secure Schimel’s win over Susan Crawford on April 1. At a March 31 Green Bay rally, donning a cheesehead hat, he handed out $1 million checks, declaring, “This will be important for the future of civilization.” He’s fixated on congressional redistricting: a Crawford victory, he fears, could let Democrats redraw maps, costing Republicans two House seats in a razor-thin 219-213 majority. “If the Supreme Court flips liberal,” Musk tweeted, “they’ll gerrymander Wisconsin and tank Trump’s agenda.” With DOGE slashing federal bloat, a conservative court is his shield against judicial pushback—and Tesla’s lawsuit against Wisconsin’s dealership laws adds personal stakes

In Florida, Musk’s PAC has spent over $86,000 on texting campaigns for the April 1 specials in Districts 1 and 6—vacated by Trump allies Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz. Though red strongholds (Trump won them by 68% and 65%), Democrats’ $16 million haul has GOP nerves fraying. Musk warns a loss here shrinks the House buffer, imperiling Trump’s tax and budget plans. “A single vote could flip the House,” he posted on X, urging turnout in these “deceptively critical” races.

Musk’s crusade isn’t just cash—it’s a clarion call. He sees these elections as dominoes: if they fall wrong, election integrity (cue the SAVE Act), conservative reforms, and national stability crumble. “Lose these, and we lose America,” he’s hinted online. With DOGE exposing 2.4 million illegals with SSNs allegedly voting in 2024, his urgency spikes. It’s on us—grassroots muscle—to match his millions with calls and votes, or face a future he dreads: a nation unmoored.

Elon Musk, through his America PAC, is endorsing a slate of conservative candidates in these critical races. In Wisconsin, he’s all-in for Brad Schimel, a Waukesha County judge and former state Attorney General, running against Susan Crawford for the Supreme Court seat on April 1. Musk’s $20 million-plus investment aims to flip the court’s liberal 4-3 majority, vital for redistricting and Trump’s agenda. In Florida, his PAC is backing Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, in the 1st District special election to replace Matt Gaetz (who resigned for Trump’s cabinet), and Randy Fine, a state senator, in the 6th District to succeed Mike Waltz (now Trump’s National Security Adviser). Both districts—deep-red with Trump winning 68% and 65% in 2024—face Democrats Matt Loesby (1st) and George Hill (6th), but Musk’s $86,000 texting campaign targets GOP turnout. These endorsements reflect Musk’s strategy to lock down House seats and judicial power, warning that losing could unravel Trump’s reforms and America’s future.

