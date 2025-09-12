One in Five Mail-In Ballots is Fraudulently Cast!

Mail-in ballots, touted as a convenient voting solution, have emerged as one of the most vulnerable methods in our electoral system, riddled with opportunities for fraud and error.

With President Donald Trump announcing plans for an executive order to eliminate mail-in voting, the urgency to address this flawed system has never been clearer. Data from Newsweek and alarming findings from a recent poll underscore why mail-in ballots must be banned nationwide to safeguard the integrity of our elections.

Mail-in voting’s popularity varies widely across states, with 30.3% of voters casting ballots by mail in the 2024 general election. Eight states—California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington—automatically send ballots to all registered voters, while others require requests, often with minimal oversight. This patchwork system creates inconsistencies that invite exploitation. For instance, states like Alabama, Kentucky, and New Hampshire require photo ID for mail-in ballots, but most do not, leaving room for manipulation and the absence of uniformity makes mail-in voting a national security threat.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS," while also attacking "Highly 'Inaccurate,' Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES" that he claimed cost "Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper."

A shocking poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute, highlighted by Act for America, reveals the extent of the problem: 20% of mail-in voters admitted to engaging in or witnessing fraudulent activities during the 2020 election. This includes 17% who admitted to voting in a state where they were not permanent residents, 10% who said a friend or family member filled out their ballot, and 8% who reported being offered payment or rewards for voting. These are not isolated incidents but systemic vulnerabilities inherent to mail-in voting, where ballots are sent out en masse, often without verifying voter identity or intent. The lack of chain-of-custody control means ballots can be intercepted, altered, or submitted fraudulently, undermining public trust.

Top Mail-In Ballot States:

Oregon: ~80-85%, All-Mail

Washington: ~70-80%, All-Mail

California: ~70-80%, All-Mail

Colorado: ~70-80%, All-Mail

Arizona: ~60-70%, Not All-Mail

Hawaii: ~60-70%, All-Mail

Nevada: ~60-70%, All-Mail

Utah: ~60-70%, All-Mail

Vermont: ~60-65%, All-Mail

Courts have dismissed claims of widespread fraud, but the Rasmussen poll exposes a reality that cannot be ignored: one in five mail-in voters engaged in mail-in voter fraud! When ballots are mailed to outdated voter rolls, they can be collected and submitted by bad actors. Unlike in-person voting, where IDs and signatures are verified on the spot, mail-in systems rely on easily forged signatures or affidavits, with little recourse for detecting fraud.

Banning mail-in ballots is not about disenfranchisement but about ensuring every vote is legitimate. In-person voting, with robust ID requirements, offers real-time verification and accountability. Alternatives like early voting can accommodate accessibility without sacrificing security. Utah’s decision to end its all-mail system by 2029 is a step in the right direction, and other states must follow. The sacrifices of 9/11 and its aftermath demand that we protect our democracy with vigilance. We cannot bring back those lost, but we can fight to ensure their painful sacrifice is not undermined by a flawed voting system. Mail-in ballots are a proven liability—banning them nationwide is the only way to secure our elections.

