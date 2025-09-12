Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CINDY CLARKE's avatar
CINDY CLARKE
7h

Thank you so much for leading the charge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
4h

Ideas to deter ballot fraud:

Color Code

UV scanning

watermarks

secure ballot printing

3D bumps

code #

per State,

any can show signs of tampering

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture