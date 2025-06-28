Zohran Mamdani: A Dangerous Radical Threatening New York City

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a 33-year-old self-described communist and New York State Assembly member, has clinched the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor in the 2025 primaries, stunningly defeating Andrew Cuomo. His campaign, fueled by young voters lured by promises of “free everything” and extremist policies, masks a sinister agenda tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, a global Islamist network bent on undermining America.

Through his clear alignment with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)—a proven Muslim Brotherhood front—Mamdani’s fanatical anti-Israel rhetoric, calls for global jihad, and radical policies threaten to transform New York, America’s most strategic city, into a wasteland akin to Detroit or San Francisco. His rise is a clarion call: a foreign-born activist, in the U.S. just seven years, seeks to exploit and destroy the city from within.

@ACTBrigitte, Gabriel warns that Zohran Mamdani is a “Muslim Brotherhood puppet” whose policies—defunding police, abolishing prisons, and rent control—will “destroy NYC,” and is going to turn New York City into London, Seattle, and Portland.

Mamdani’s ties to CAIR, a Muslim Brotherhood organization, are undeniable. CAIR’s Unity & Justice Fund funneled $100,000 into a super PAC supporting his campaign. This financial backing ties him directly to a group dedicated to advancing the Brotherhood’s anti-Western, jihadist agenda. Mamdani’s rhetoric mirrors their goals, particularly in his defense of the incendiary phrase “globalize the intifada,” a Muslim Brotherhood-inspired call for worldwide violence against Jews and Israel.

His anti-Israel venom runs deep. Mamdani has branded Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide” and refused to co-sponsor resolutions recognizing Israel’s independence. In a 2021 Brooklyn speech, he smeared the New York State Assembly as a “bastion of Zionist thought,” peddling antisemitic tropes about Jewish influence. A 2025 X post attributed to him states, “Israel is not a normal country. It’s just a bunch of American and European Jews terrorizing an indigenous population on stolen land.” He has also vowed to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York, a baseless threat exposing his obsession with Israel’s destruction. CAIR’s Basim Elkarra defended Mamdani’s “globalize the intifada” rhetoric as a call for “nonviolent, worldwide solidarity,” a flimsy cover for their shared anti-Israel crusade rooted in Muslim Brotherhood ideology. He co-founded the radical Anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine chapter at Bowdoin College, championing the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and has marched with Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel protestors for years.

Mamdani’s policy platform is a blueprint for disaster: defunding the police, abolishing prisons, banning guns, decriminalizing drugs and sex work, creating safe injection sites, ending cash bail, severing ICE cooperation, and imposing rent control. These radical proposals, championed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), of which he is a member, have wrecked cities like San Francisco and Detroit, yet they captivated young voters with promises of free buses, childcare, and city-run grocery stores. This socialist pipedream will bankrupt New York, turning it into a crime-ridden, economically crippled shell. His unwavering commitment to this red-green axis—a toxic fusion of communism and Islamism—aims to dismantle the city’s cultural and economic foundations.

In a brilliant essay, Amy Mek exposes Zohran Mamdani’s radical agenda, meticulously detailing his anti-Western, anti-Israel, and anti-American ideology.

Mamdani’s alliance with CAIR and his refusal to renounce 10/7 and jihadist rhetoric make him a grave threat. His victory over Cuomo, who championed pro-Israel policies, endangers New York’s 1.3 million Jews, the largest Jewish population outside Israel. New Yorkers must reject this Jew-hating communist in the general election to save the city from collapse. The stakes are existential: Mamdani’s radicalism imperils not just New York, but the nation’s future.

