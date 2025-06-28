Act for America

Stan Hoffman
4h

I had warned in 88 that NYC is going to be judged. Pastor David Wilkerson said in 99, I give up, NYC is going to be judged. 93 the first minor judgment, WTC bombed in the basement. 9/11 the first major judgment, the WTC destroyed by radical muslim terrorists. The next major judgment, covid, the plague that killed so many in NYC who were of the generation that promoted and got abortion legalized. NYC was hit the hardest in the nation and in the world with covid deaths. Now the next judgment, a muslim mayor who is communist by cloak, but sharia by heart. Judgment does not end until its complete. The same things happened to Israel in the OT days when they became "TOLERANT" to all sin. I've warned, they were eventually overrun by the Assyrians who were the first terrorist nation in world history. Like London, NYC is being overrun and controlled by modern day terrorists. Oh the joy of putting up all the false idols of worship that brings judgment upon our heads. Sin is fun for a season, but as the season's change, so does the fun. The fun turns into judgment. Keep the faith, God was, is, and always shall be on the thrown.

johnandaida gravlee
2hEdited

I just CANCElLED a week of celebration in NYC. That is around 10k of revenue as NYC is dangerous to our family. I suggest others CaNCeL NYC is dangerous! ☠️

