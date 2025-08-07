Trump’s DOJ, led by Civil Rights chief Harmeet Dhillon, has restored merit-based hiring, a true civil rights victory.

Last week delivered a seismic victory for fairness: the Trump administration obliterated a 45-year-old Jimmy Carter policy that fueled anti-white, racist hiring practices.

Just when you thought you grasped the magnitude of the Trump revolution, a bombshell like the Luevano v. Ezell repeal explodes, revealing we’ve only glimpsed its transformative vision through a keyhole. This seismic victory obliterates decades of credentialist rot, restoring merit and igniting a cultural renaissance. The Trump administration’s relentless dismantling of deep state relics is now freeing America’s talent and proves its scope is boundless, reshaping our Republic for generations.

It’s utterly demoralizing to invest your heart and soul in forging a future, only to be sidelined by someone less capable who simply ticked the DEI boxes society has been coerced into swallowing for decades.

On Friday, the D.C. District Court dismissed Luevano v. Ezell, a 1981 consent decree that banned cognitive testing for federal jobs and birthed the DEI regime. This decree, unchallenged for decades, replaced merit with credentialism, prioritizing race-based hiring tracks over ability, infecting federal and private sectors alike.

Since 1979, Luevano crippled federal hiring by abolishing the Civil Service Exam, a standardized test assessing verbal, mathematical, and analytical reasoning. Black and Hispanic plaintiffs claimed it caused disparate racial outcomes, and Carter’s DOJ surrendered, banning aptitude tests and favoring credentials like a 3.5 GPA or top-third class ranking. This metastasized into a DEI infrastructure, spreading from government to contractors, prioritizing race, sex, and even mental disorders over qualifications.

The end of credentialism heralds a seismic shift, unleashing a renaissance where true equality of ideas and skill prevails—where merit, not privilege, dictates who rises or falls in a dynamic, unfettered marketplace. To cling to the old, corrupt system of credentials over capability is to stifle human potential and betray our Republic’s promise. This rebirth demands civic duty to champion talent, ensuring a cultural revival that restores America’s greatness.

Ending credentialism also paves the way for a renaissance in arts, science, and culture.

Trump’s victory, with plaintiffs stipulating to Luevano’s dismissal, resets the game. Federal hiring will now prioritize ability, with private employers likely to follow. This move, alongside triumphs like restructuring the global economy, is another day at the office for Trump’s revolution.

Act Today to Ban DEI in Every Corner of America!

Share