While we fight to secure our borders and protect our values, radical Islamists are quietly embedding themselves inside our institutions — using our own taxpayer dollars to advance their agenda. Look no further than California, the Golden State, which has become a glaring warning sign for the entire nation. What is happening there is not an isolated scandal. It is a blueprint for how organizations tied to radical ideologies are infiltrating state governments across America, turning programs meant to fight hate into vehicles that promote division, extremism, and anti-American hatred.

In just the last five years, the California Department of Social Services has funneled at least $41 million in taxpayer money to CAIR-CA — even after the group became the target of a Department of Justice investigation. This is the same CAIR whose co-founders were key players in networks linked to Hamas infrastructure here in the United States. Now, through the massively funded “CA vs Hate” initiative — backed by hundreds of millions of your hard-earned dollars — CAIR-California operates as a contracted partner running the state’s official hate hotline and portal. A program created to combat hate is being handed over to an organization whose own leadership openly glorifies terrorism.

Zahra Billoo, Executive Director of CAIR-SFBA, is scheduled as a featured speaker at the May 11th California Civil Rights Summit. This is the same individual who publicly wished cancer on President Biden, declared that President Trump’s “time will come too,” glorified the October 7th massacre as “decolonization,” and eulogized Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a martyr whose death was “not in vain,” complete with the chant “From the river to the sea.” This is not a civil rights advocate — this is someone whose words reveal deep sympathy for those who celebrate the murder of innocents. Allowing such leadership anywhere near a state-funded “hate” program is outrageous, perverse, and a betrayal of every American taxpayer.

This is not just a California problem. Similar infiltration is happening in states across the country. Islamist-linked groups are securing government grants, influencing school curricula, shaping “diversity” policies, and inserting themselves into law enforcement training and community programs. They exploit our freedoms, our tolerance, and our generosity to advance an ideology that rejects the very principles that built this nation. While most Americans want peaceful coexistence, we cannot ignore the documented ties, the incendiary rhetoric, and the pattern of behavior that threatens our security and our way of life.

CAIR and its affiliates have a long history that should disqualify them from any role in taxpayer-funded initiatives. Named as unindicted co-conspirators in the largest terrorism-financing trial in U.S. history, they have consistently pushed narratives that divide Americans and shield radicals from scrutiny. Yet in California, under leaders who should know better, they continue to receive millions while honest citizens foot the bill.

We cannot allow this to stand. If California’s leaders refuse to protect the integrity of public programs, then it is up to us — the American people — to hold them accountable.

Stand with us as a Patriot Partner in our $26 for 2026 campaign to preserve America and keep our nation out of radical hands. We urgently need 500 dedicated Patriot Partners fueling our efforts as we battle to defend our Constitution, our values, and our children’s future.

To our dedicated supporters in California: It is time to ACT NOW. Click the “ACT NOW” button below to contact your state legislators, Attorney General Bonta, Governor Newsom, and Secretary of State Weber. Demand they:

Immediately remove Zahra Billoo, CAIR-SFBA’s Executive Director, as a featured speaker at the May 11 California Civil Rights Summit.

Terminate CAIR-California’s role as a “Contracted Partner” in the CA vs Hate program.

Direct the California Legislature and State Auditor to conduct a full review of every dollar of state funding provided to CAIR-California.

Please share this article with your fellow Californians. Encourage them to take action as well! Every voice that reaches out is one more reminder to California officials that their constituents are watching and waiting for results.

For supporters across the country: Use California as your wake-up call. Refuse to let taxpayer money fund groups that sympathize with our enemies. This is about preserving America as a nation of liberty, security, and Judeo-Christian values — not surrendering it inch by inch to those who despise everything we stand for.

The survival of our Republic depends on ordinary citizens rising up with courage and conviction. We have done it before, and we will do it again. Stand strong, stay vigilant, and never surrender.

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