Act for America

Act for America

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Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
9h

The very people who claim to be against colonizers are working hard to colonize every nation in the world. They are exactly what they claim to hate.

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Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
2h

How many non profits are fronts for CCP, MB, ISIS, Antifa etc etc in the US

Vs legit non profits IE 700 Club?

Non profits= global coverage for issue & everyone funding suffers IF abused

Non Profits= scams, scandals for abuse IF abused

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