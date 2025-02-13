The Limestone Labyrinth: A Dystopian Echo of 'Brazil' in Federal Retirement Processing

In a revelation that could have been plucked straight from the satirical genius of Terry Gilliam's Brazil, Elon Musk recently disclosed the existence of a federal bureaucracy so absurd it borders on the dystopian. Situated in the bowels of an old limestone mine in Boyers, Pennsylvania, this facility processes federal employee retirements using dark age methods dating back to the 1950s!

Elon Musk, speaking alongside President Donald Trump, described a scenario where the retirement process for federal employees is bogged down by manual labor in an underground mine. Here, in what sounds like a scene from a Kafkaesque nightmare, retirement applications are processed by hand, stored in manila folders, and physically transported via an antiquated mine shaft elevator.

Musk highlighted that this system caps the number of federal employees who can retire at 10,000 per month, a figure determined not by policy or human resources needs but by the speed of an elevator in a mine.

You can’t make this stuff up! My eyes popped out of my head when I heard Musk share his findings!

The facility, owned by Iron Mountain, has been in use since the late 1950s, initially chosen for its natural preservation qualities; it's cool, secure, and away from the world's prying eyes.

What was once a clever solution for storage has morphed into a symbol of governmental inefficiency, reminiscent of the bureaucratic entanglements and red tape satirized in Gilliam's "Brazil," where paperwork and human error conspire to create nightmarish outcomes.

The notion that the speed of a mine shaft's elevator dictates federal retirement policy is not just absurd; it's a stark commentary on how outdated systems have plague modern governance.

UNTIL the Trump-Musk D.O.G.E.!

The U.S. government has attempted to digitize this process in the past, spending over $106 million with little to show for it. Elevator repairs?

US Law Enforcement Posted: CONGRESS FUNNELED $516 BILLION INTO EXPIRED PROGRAMS WITH ZERO OVERSIGHT IN 2024! The CBO revealed that Congress spent $516 billion in 2024 on programs with expired authorizations, some dating back over 40 years.

Just how deeply ingrained are these archaic methods within other sectors of government, affecting efficiency, security, and the public's faith in government operations?

It's a reminder of how vital modernization is, not just for efficiency but for maintaining the dignity of public service and the individuals who dedicate their lives to it.

The echoes of "Brazil" in this real-life scenario are a potent reminder that sometimes, the most absurd realities are the ones most in need of change.

As we stand at the cusp of new technological eras, the image of federal employees' retirement being processed in the depths of a mine by methods from 70 years ago should serve as a wake-up call.

It's time for the U.S. government to ascend from the mines of inefficiency and into the light of contemporary, transparent governance.

Share

Hold Government Accountable to Taxpayers-Leave No Stone Unturned!

Click Here for More Ways to ACT NOW!

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!