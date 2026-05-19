America’s financial system was built for citizens and lawful residents who respect our laws—not for those who violate our sovereignty the moment they cross the border illegally. For too long, illegal aliens have enjoyed access to taxpayer-backed banking services that help them settle deeper into our communities, send remittances abroad, and sustain their unlawful presence. This dangerous incentive must be shut down now.

Congressman Keith Self (TX-03) has introduced the House companion to Senator Tom Cotton’s critical legislation, the Know Your American Customer Act. This common-sense bill establishes a clear, firm boundary: Access to America’s banking system is a privilege reserved exclusively for those who obey our laws—not for individuals who break them.

When illegal aliens gain easy access to our financial institutions, they can work off the books, receive payments, open businesses, and build parallel economies that hurt American workers and taxpayers. Every loophole that rewards lawbreaking only invites more illegal immigration. This legislation strikes at the heart of the problem by removing a major pull factor that encourages and sustains illegal presence in the United States.

The Know Your American Customer Act requires insured banks and credit unions to verify the citizenship or lawful presence of every individual opening or maintaining an account. Applicants must present accepted documentation such as a United States passport, REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, Permanent Resident Card, or other qualifying federal documents that prove legal status.

For those with temporary authorized stays, the bill demands certification of lawful presence and creates a structured compliance process. Accounts will face regular review, with restrictions and mandatory closure if valid documentation is not provided once legal status expires. The legislation also imposes penalties on individuals who knowingly open or maintain accounts while unlawfully present, while offering safe harbor protections for financial institutions that demonstrate good-faith compliance.

This is not about discrimination. It is about fairness, sovereignty, and the rule of law. American taxpayers should never be forced to backstop banking services for people who have no legal right to be in this country. FDIC insurance ultimately rests on the backs of hardworking Americans—why should their money underwrite lawlessness?

Congressman Self put it directly: Access to America’s financial system is reserved for those who respect our laws—not for illegal aliens who break them. Those who enter illegally should not be rewarded with taxpayer-backed services. Senator Cotton reinforced the same principle: Access to the banking system is a privilege for those who respect our laws and sovereignty, and this bill will prevent illegal aliens from using financial institutions to remain in our country.

ACT for America first alerted supporters to Senator Cotton’s Senate bill in April. With the House version now advancing, the opportunity to pass this essential reform has never been stronger. This measure protects American jobs, reduces incentives for illegal immigration, and sends an unmistakable message that America’s laws matter and will be enforced.

Supporters must act decisively. The American people overwhelmingly demand secure borders and the restoration of the rule of law. This bill delivers real progress on both fronts. No special interests or weak-kneed politicians should be allowed to derail it.

Contact your federal legislators immediately and urge them to co-sponsor and pass the Know Your American Customer Act without delay.

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Click “ACT NOW” below to send a powerful message to Congress. ACT for America provides ready-to-use prewritten emails, social media posts, and call scripts that make it quick and effective to reach your specific representatives. When thousands of committed patriots act together, lawmakers take notice.

The era of open-door incentives is over. America must secure its borders, enforce its laws, and protect the institutions that belong to its citizens. The Know Your American Customer Act is a vital step toward restoring sovereignty and fairness. Stand strong and make your voice heard today!

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