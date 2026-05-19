Act for America

Act for America

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David Siemens's avatar
David Siemens
1d

Our generous mercy should not be extended to those who wish us dead.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
15h

How about just keeping illegals OUT OF AMERICA, period??

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