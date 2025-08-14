The same ideology that fueled Al Qaeda’s 9/11 attacks, devastating New York just 24 years ago, now threatens to seize America’s largest city through Mamdani—a Brotherhood scion groomed for this moment, ready to ascend the global Islamic stage. America must awaken to this calculated nightmare before it’s too late.

Nearly my entire life, I’ve battled the Muslim Brotherhood in all its insidious forms, from its devastation of my homeland, Lebanon, when I was a child, to its malignant growth into Hamas within the Palestinian community. I’ve sounded the alarm to America for years, knowing their cunning mindset, their coded rhetoric, and their chilling endgame. The barbaric October 7, 2023, attacks exposed their savage hatred for “infidels” like us, exposing their true capacity for unthinkable violence and savagery, screaming their true intentions to the entire world.

Now, the Brotherhood stands on the brink of their ultimate triumph: seizing New York City, a conquest they’ll claim as eternally Muslim, defended with fanatic zeal. The horrifying reality is that Zohran Mamdani, a son of the Brotherhood, molded for this very moment, is poised to lead this takeover.

Zohran Mamdani, a Ugandan-born Democratic Socialist and New York City mayoral candidate, has ignited a firestorm with his radical affiliations and actions, raising serious questions about his eligibility to lead America’s largest city. Having been a U.S. citizen for only six years since his naturalization in 2018, Mamdani’s rapid rise in politics, coupled with his troubling ties to extremist organizations and rhetoric, has led to calls for his citizenship revocation and deportation. Critics argue that his background and actions reveal a dangerous agenda that threatens the constitutional foundations of the United States and the economic vitality of New York City.

Zohran Mamdani, raised in a devout Muslim Communist family, was profoundly influenced by his father, Mahmood Mamdani, a scholar whose book ‘Good Muslim, Bad Muslim’ defends suicide bombers. Mahmood’s history as a Muslim Brotherhood activist, including his role in co-founding a Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Muslim Student Association and the Makerere Institute of Social Research, points to a radical ideological upbringing. Zohran amplified these concerns by co-founding the Bowdoin College chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which threatened Jewish students, occupied IVY league school buildings, and supported Hamas and the Sabbath Massacre, a group that is a direct offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. His participation in a pro-Hamas march in New York on October 8, 2023, just one day after Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel, where supporters chanted “One solution, intifada revolution” and “Globalize the Intifada,” further underscores his extremist alignment. Instead of condemning Hamas’s terrorism, Mamdani accused Israel of “genocide” by October 13, undermining U.S. foreign policy and national security.

Such actions and affiliations raise serious questions about how someone with these values was granted U.S. citizenship, casting doubt on the integrity of his naturalization process, and that of his parents for that matter!

This has prompted a concerted effort to challenge Mamdani’s citizenship. Republican Congressman Andy Ogles of Tennessee has led the charge, calling for Mamdani’s deportation and denaturalization. In a June 26, 2025, letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Ogles argued that Mamdani’s 2017 rap lyrics expressing support for the “Holy Land Five”—convicted for funneling money to Hamas—suggest undisclosed affiliations with terrorist groups during his naturalization process. “If Mr. Mamdani concealed relevant associations, that concealment may constitute a material misrepresentation sufficient to support denaturalization under federal law,” Ogles stated. He further labeled Mamdani an “antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York,” urging immediate action. The New York Young Republican Club echoed this sentiment, invoking the 1954 Communist Control Act to demand Mamdani’s citizenship revocation, stating, “The radical Zohran Mamdani cannot be allowed to destroy our beloved city of New York.”

Mamdani’s campaign, built on communist promises, is a smokescreen for a broader, destructive agenda rooted in his communist ideology and the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategy to infiltrate American politics. His anti-Trump tour across New York boroughs distracts from these concerns, exploiting anti-Trump sentiment to garner support, much like New York Attorney General Letitia James did. Yet, his opponents, including incumbent Mayor Eric Adams running as an independent, have been criticized for their lackluster response to Mamdani’s grassroots momentum. If unchecked, Mamdani’s vision could radicalize New York voters, transforming the city into not just a socialist stronghold but a symbol of global Islamic dominance, akin to the “Islamization” of cities like London.

New York City, a colossus of human ambition, its skyline a testament to dreams forged in steel and sweat, now stands at a chilling crossroads.

The ghosts of 9/11—when towers fell, skies choked with ash, and grief carved scars into the soul of this city—whisper a warning.

Will you, New Yorkers, surrender to the creeping shadow of a global intifada, born from the same malevolent force that turned your streets to rubble and your hearts to mourning?

Will you let the Muslim Brotherhood, through whispers like Mandani’s, claim dominion over this beacon of global might, a city they’ve long sought to shatter?

Or will you rise, haunted yet unyielding, from the embers of that dark day, to defy those who would drape your streets in chains of fear and ideology?

The world watches, breathless, as New York’s pulse beats defiantly—will it succumb to the specter of its past, or rise, fierce and unbroken, to banish this darkness?

