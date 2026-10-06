The organization hosting the event has plans for a 40,000-square-foot Islamic facility near Plano, Texas.
Shaykh Uthman ibn Farooq laid out a vision for an Islamic America during a livestreamed event at the Sufaraa Center in McKinney, Texas, last week. Authentic Ilm Mission, which hosted the event, has plans for a 40,000-square-foot facility near Plano, Texas, and used the livestream featuring Farooq to fundraise for the multipurpose school and Islamic community center.
“We love this country,” Farooq said. “We want good for this country. And that’s why we want Islam for this country, ’cause we think that’s the best thing. And we’re not going to be ashamed of that.”
He went on to argue that Muslims are fully within their constitutional rights to adhere to Sharia law. “We’re Muslims. That’s our identity, and there’s nothing wrong with that. The Constitution of this country protects that. That’s our right to believe in the Sharia. Yes, I said it. That’s our right.”
“There’s communists that believe in communism and live in America,” Farooq continued. “The current mayor of New York is a socialist. Bernie Sanders is open socialist. … Our president — I don’t know what the, what he is actually. I don’t think he knows what he is. … But he has that right according to the Constitution. … There are Satanists. There’s a church of Satan. I’ve debated them.”
Farooq works with the One Message Foundation and is a viral social media influencer. His Instagram and YouTube pages boast 430,000 and 1.4 million followers, respectively. The One Message Foundation’s homepage says it, together with other groups, converted nearly 1,500 individuals to Islam during the World Cup. Farooq’s social media videos feature his commentary speaking of polygamy as legitimate and speculating that President Donald Trump may be an evil spirit.
The event host, Authentic Ilm Mission (AIM), which is led by Dr. Karim AbuZaid and Farooq, is fundraising for an expansive Islamic facility “in one of the most densely Muslim-populated areas between Richardson and Plano,” according to the group’s website. On the former site of a Christian church, the four-acre campus and its facilities — 40,000 square feet in total — will be used to host “Islamic K-12 education,” a seminary, and training in Da’wah, that is, Islamic proselytization.
The AIM website describes the project as having raised $300,000 of the $800,000 needed, with donations reportedly coming from 1,500 individuals in 50 countries. The site features a video of a mosque displacing a beautiful church building with a steeple and classical brick architecture. A different graphic on the website allows users to swipe across the screen to replace an image of the church building at the address listed with an image of the new mosque. The number of mosques in America has surpassed 3,000 in recent years.
During the livestreamed event, Farooq said that the classes offered at the “Da’wah center” would help “educate our youth to have that knowledge … [and] refute Christian apologists and Islamophobes and hadith-rejectors and anybody else that’s trying to deviate Islam.”
He also warned against compromising Islamic principles, framing the warning in terms of Muslims’ military conquests in Europe. Muslims being driven out of parts of Europe in and around the 1500s demonstrate the consequences of compromise, Farooq said: “Portugal and Spain, Sicily — these areas were under Muslim rule for around 700 years. … When the Muslims went there, one of the leaders of the Muslims … went with sword in hand, iman in heart … The Quran was on their tongues. It was in their hearts. It was in their actions. And Allah made them victorious. Victory after victory until, to the middle of Europe, they were victorious. Seven hundred years of compromise, of trying to accommodate ended with what? the Muslims losing.”
Farooq is no stranger to controversy. Yvette Cooper, who was serving as home secretary at the time, barred Farooq from visiting the United Kingdom due to comments justifying Muslims having sex with female captives, a position endorsed by Muhammad in the Quran. Farooq visited Europe in April 2025. When speaking at a Birmingham mosque, he said, “The future is ours. Every ideal nightmare of a Muslim Europe will come true.”
Texas has one of the highest Muslim populations in the United States at more than 300,000, and a significant portion resides in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The intended site for the Authentic Ilm Mission facility is situated about 20 minutes southwest of the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) mosque, which boasts 10,000 members and is embroiled in controversy that garnered nationwide attention with its efforts to establish a Muslim city. The legal battle over EPIC’s planned complex of more than 450 housing plots is ongoing.
While the US wages war against the terrorist IRGC in Iran, the terrorist muslims are waging war in our nation to take us from within. This is happening because the US rejected God for many decades allowing the atheists to take prayer, scripture, Bible reading, etc. out of our schools, church's, businesses, military, and government. Reject God and you get satan and his demons moving in to take over. islam is of satan, they don't like the fact that God made Himself known to the Israelites and gave them the Bible. So they created their own bible in the attempt to replace God with satan who wants to be worship as or above God. communism and islam have been making strongholds and increasing in size because the people became like blind sheep wanting to be led by the blind. That will end like the pied piper playing his flute and the mice blindly followed the lovely music to their death. communists and islamic radical are playing their flute and it sounds like beautiful music to the ears of the blind sheep who are following it to their death. islam loves polygamy because its an ideology of criminals who use and abuse women for their sick sexual pleasures. Women who have escaped islam and converted to Judaism or Christianity speak out of the horrors that women endure under islamic rule. Western women who've moved to islamic controled nations have found out the horrors of that sick decision and what the muslim men do to them. This must be stopped and we must take back our nation. islam is not a religion, its a political ideology of a warlord ruling the world. Have you not read in Revelation of how the lawless man will rise up to rule over the world? communism and islam are the lawless ones, they totally reject the truth of God and have created their own sick ways of ruling over the people and when they do, the people mourn. I came across an ad for a democrat named Adam Hamilton who is running for US Senate. I did some research and found he pretends to be a Methodist minister in the NE part of the state which is very leftist, and watched a few short clips of his preaching. Its pure evil. He's pro lgbtq, pro islam, claims Christians are dangerous, and a whole lot of other sick vile trash. Texas has Talarico who is ministered to by a lesbian who has the same message and people are waking op to his evil. So I guess they decided to make a homo preacher run for office while claiming to be a moderate who is against socialism and the right. They pulled that stunt in Virginia with a woman they knew was radical communist but she claimed to be moderate. They voted her in and she went full blown radical communist on her first day in office. I suggest you pray and do research before you vote and you need to get out an vote for good candidates in Nov or more states will flip to communism and islam. May God bless His true believers.