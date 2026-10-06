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Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
Oct 6

While the US wages war against the terrorist IRGC in Iran, the terrorist muslims are waging war in our nation to take us from within. This is happening because the US rejected God for many decades allowing the atheists to take prayer, scripture, Bible reading, etc. out of our schools, church's, businesses, military, and government. Reject God and you get satan and his demons moving in to take over. islam is of satan, they don't like the fact that God made Himself known to the Israelites and gave them the Bible. So they created their own bible in the attempt to replace God with satan who wants to be worship as or above God. communism and islam have been making strongholds and increasing in size because the people became like blind sheep wanting to be led by the blind. That will end like the pied piper playing his flute and the mice blindly followed the lovely music to their death. communists and islamic radical are playing their flute and it sounds like beautiful music to the ears of the blind sheep who are following it to their death. islam loves polygamy because its an ideology of criminals who use and abuse women for their sick sexual pleasures. Women who have escaped islam and converted to Judaism or Christianity speak out of the horrors that women endure under islamic rule. Western women who've moved to islamic controled nations have found out the horrors of that sick decision and what the muslim men do to them. This must be stopped and we must take back our nation. islam is not a religion, its a political ideology of a warlord ruling the world. Have you not read in Revelation of how the lawless man will rise up to rule over the world? communism and islam are the lawless ones, they totally reject the truth of God and have created their own sick ways of ruling over the people and when they do, the people mourn. I came across an ad for a democrat named Adam Hamilton who is running for US Senate. I did some research and found he pretends to be a Methodist minister in the NE part of the state which is very leftist, and watched a few short clips of his preaching. Its pure evil. He's pro lgbtq, pro islam, claims Christians are dangerous, and a whole lot of other sick vile trash. Texas has Talarico who is ministered to by a lesbian who has the same message and people are waking op to his evil. So I guess they decided to make a homo preacher run for office while claiming to be a moderate who is against socialism and the right. They pulled that stunt in Virginia with a woman they knew was radical communist but she claimed to be moderate. They voted her in and she went full blown radical communist on her first day in office. I suggest you pray and do research before you vote and you need to get out an vote for good candidates in Nov or more states will flip to communism and islam. May God bless His true believers.

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