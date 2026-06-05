Muslims organizing nationwide to win elections
Wake Up America – Adam Hamawy’s Terror Ties Exposed
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She is spot on correct again. Our forefathers spent several years on their knees asking God for wisdom and guidance to help them set up a better government than ever before. When they published the Bill of Rights and the US Constitution they didn't say we came up with these rights, they said they were God given rights because they knew He had given it to them. Today people say why vote nothing will change, that's apathy and apathy destroys a nation so your part of the problem if you cop that foolish attitude. Others say God has everything under control so I don't need to vote. Again that's foolishness and apathy. Our forefathers didn't cop those stupid attitudes, they prayed and acted upon what God had given them. You who don't vote for good candidates that will help turn this nation back around are playing right into satan's hand so he can establish his vile and unrighteous rule over the nation and bring us down. You are giving up your God given rights because you refuse to obey God, repent, pray, and act. Don't tell me it isn't happening because we've seen the many rights that the left has taken away and lots more they are working hard to take away. When Francis Scott Keys wrote the Star Spangled Banner, he was held captive aboard a British warship watching the British armada of 200+ ships bombarding a US Fort into rubble. The Americans at the Fort refused to surrender and give up their new found freedoms and when the US flag was struck down, someone would rush forward and hold it back up. Each man who held the flag up was struck down by cannon fire, yet they didn't waver, they valued their new found freedom so much they were faithful even unto the death. Today Americans foolishly throw away their freedoms to those who want to destroy us and don't want to lift a finger to even vote for candidates who will work to make a difference. You just sit back and say who cares. Well your going to care when you find yourself under islamic rule and death becomes your only option. May God bless all of His believers who are repenting, praying, and acting for righteousness sake.
No Brigitte, you’re th engine and brains behind it all. Compassionate yet strong & gutsy. I’m sorry you experienced what you did in Lebanon growing up. At that Time, I lived in Israel.