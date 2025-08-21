EMERGENCY ALERT! Today, Governor Gavin Newsom and lawmakers are voting to alter our Constitution on redistricting law, setting aside the voters' voice, and making major redistricting map alterations despite a two-thirds majority that has voiced their opposition! When asked, the lawmakers refuse to name who in "the legislature" was involved in drawing up the new redistricting map!

Please call the Governor’s office and ACT NOW!

Today, we have opened up this campaign for every American because California is aiming to disenfranchise every voter by providing OVERREPRESENTATION on the Hill in the midterms and every election thereafter! It’s time to disrupt their efforts with overwhelming resistance!!



Democrats are not only granting themselves five new Congressional districts, they are preparing to steal four swing districts!



The Commissioners, elected by the people in 2011, testified against the lawmakers for their hostile takeover of the people's commission, elected by 61% of voters. The Constitutional amendment bans the Commission members from running for their seats for TEN years!



Governor Newsom, a 2028 Presidential Candidate, is fighting to lock down California, already suffering under his tyrannical leadership, but attempting to rig the system nationally through the electoral college.

Stop California Lawmakers from Gerrymandering Now!

In Case You Missed It...

On August 1, 2025, he declared, “The blue will get even darker blue — We respond to Donald Trump and we assert ourselves much more aggressively,” vowing to “nullify” Texas’s lawful redistricting based only on U.S. citizens. This scheme, reiterated on August 8, 2025, to “nullify what happens in Texas,” threatens not only Californians but the nation’s fair representation.

WATCH and Subscribe: Christine Reagan, Director of Grassroots and Communications for Act for America, on Newsom Seizing Power and How We Stop Him!

California’s electoral system is already a travesty. Despite Democrats comprising just 45% of registered voters, they control 82% of congressional seats and the entire state government through gerrymandering, fraud, and taxpayer-funded political organizing.

Newsom’s push for 94% Democratic dominance surpasses the electoral control of authoritarian regimes like Communist China (86% party control) and Putin’s Russia (88% vote share). By including illegal aliens in Census counts, California’s maps inflate representation, allowing foreign influence to dilute American votes—a clear violation of the principle of fair and equal representation.

UPDATE: A POLITICO-Citrin Center-Possibility Lab survey conducted between July 28 and August 12, 2025, found that 64% of California voters prefer the independent commission over legislator-drawn maps, with strong support across party lines (72% of independents, 66% of Republicans, 61% of Democrats).

Despite These Widely Published Polls, Newsom is Defying the Will of Californians and Pushing for Legislation to Override Your Majority Tri-Partisan Vote!

Newsom has crafted a Mass Deception Ballot Initiative, like the Bait and switch that unleashed out-of-control retail Looting and Crime!

Newsom announced on August 14, 2025, that he intends to call a special election on November 4, 2025, to ask California voters to approve a mid-decade redistricting plan, known as the "Election Rigging Response Act." This plan would allow Democrats to bypass the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission until 2030, despite the people already voting on two propositions to establish this commission, and recent surveys still showing overwhelming preference that empowers ONLY the commission to draw district lines.

Newsom’s plan is not just a state issue; it’s a national crisis. By rigging California’s congressional delegation, he seeks to disenfranchise the entire country, skewing Congress to favor a collapsing Democratic Party. This electoral theft undermines the Republic, silencing policies and laws that reflect conservative and independent values.

Our campaign calls on all Californians—Republicans, independents, and fair-minded Democrats—to unite against this assault on our civil rights.

We demand federal intervention to investigate California’s gerrymandered maps, which have woefully underrepresented conservatives and independents for decades. We call for the Department of Justice to probe Newsom’s statements for Hatch Act violations and other crimes, ensuring accountability for his threats to fair elections. We also urge reforming the U.S. Census to exclude illegal aliens from apportionment, restoring fair maps that reflect legal residents.

This is a fight to take back California from Newsom and Democrat lawless electoral theft and political corruption. We cannot allow his Democratic authoritarian gerrymandering machine to permanently silence our voices and vote, turning the state into a one-party fiefdom.

Act for America is rallying every member and activist to take 30 seconds to act now and ignite a wildfire to restore California’s election integrity! Post on social media, share with friends, family, party clubs, and churches, urging them to join our fight against Newsom’s lawless gerrymandering. Use our simple phone script to set up call banks and flood every state representative with demands for fair representation. We’ve alerted the White House and Department of Justice, and they’re watching to see if Californians will rise up. Seize this moment—spread the word, call your reps, and help us reclaim democracy while the iron is hot!

