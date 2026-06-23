By Daniel Greenfield

You can’t negotiate with Islamic terrorists. All you can do is be taken hostage by them.

Negotiating with Islamic terrorists in general is a humiliation ritual. The moment you agree, you’ve lost face, shown weakness and it is now their mandate to humiliate you as much possible in order to extract maximum advantage while failing to keep any promises that they make.

Our leaders still haven’t learned this most basic fact from history. Including American history. (In two recent articles, “The Truth About the First Muslim Country to Recognize America”and “America Has Been Fighting Islamic Attacks for 242 Years”, I discuss how Adams and Jefferson learned this the hard way, trying to make treaties with Muslims in Algiers and Morocco, only to have them demand tribute and attack us anyway.)

So Iran is now doing exactly what I and anyone who knows anything about Islam and geopolitics predicted it would do, closing and opening the strait and demanding more. Currently Iran is demanding that the United States stop Israel from fighting back against Hezbollah attacks in Lebanon.

Assuming that J.D. Vance secures a blank check for Iran’s terrorists in Lebanon, there will be more demands, more closures and the humiliation rituals will go on until we wake up and stop jumping every time the terrorists shout… or until Iran’s ‘Death to America’ motto has been achieved.

You can’t negotiate with Islamic terrorists. All you can do is be taken hostage by them. Choosing to negotiate with them is choosing to be taken hostage. The moment we stop negotiating, the hostage crisis ends.