Negotiating With Iran is a Humiliation Ritual
You can’t negotiate with Islamic terrorists. All you can do is be taken hostage by them.
Negotiating with Islamic terrorists in general is a humiliation ritual. The moment you agree, you’ve lost face, shown weakness and it is now their mandate to humiliate you as much possible in order to extract maximum advantage while failing to keep any promises that they make.
Our leaders still haven’t learned this most basic fact from history. Including American history. (In two recent articles, “The Truth About the First Muslim Country to Recognize America”and “America Has Been Fighting Islamic Attacks for 242 Years”, I discuss how Adams and Jefferson learned this the hard way, trying to make treaties with Muslims in Algiers and Morocco, only to have them demand tribute and attack us anyway.)
So Iran is now doing exactly what I and anyone who knows anything about Islam and geopolitics predicted it would do, closing and opening the strait and demanding more. Currently Iran is demanding that the United States stop Israel from fighting back against Hezbollah attacks in Lebanon.
Assuming that J.D. Vance secures a blank check for Iran’s terrorists in Lebanon, there will be more demands, more closures and the humiliation rituals will go on until we wake up and stop jumping every time the terrorists shout… or until Iran’s ‘Death to America’ motto has been achieved.
You can’t negotiate with Islamic terrorists. All you can do is be taken hostage by them. Choosing to negotiate with them is choosing to be taken hostage. The moment we stop negotiating, the hostage crisis ends.
Epic failure on the Trump DoD to not destroy the Iranian command and control systems that can "allow" safe passage of tankers thru the Strait of Hormuz!!!
The US should have immediately seized the Kharg island oil terminal and adjacent Iranian islands with the US Marine Corps MEU that should have been in the area embarked onboard ships... a simultaneously launched attack with ground forces should have immediately coincided to secure the entire region around the Strait by our 82 Airborne and other fast deployment units... during all this, any Iranian ships should be destroyed to prevent further mine deployment in the waters...
another ground assault from the northern area of Iran by the willing and capable Kurds would have forced the Iranian regime to use ground forces and assets to fight against such, thus facilitating our efforts to secure the entire Strait of Hormuz and affecting regime change...
this would have resulted in the most strategic position of the US to ensure ship travel thru the Persian Gulf region while pressuring Iran 🇮🇷 to desirable terms for cessation of the war...
The genius of the structural entrapment scheme by Trump:
Based on the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the stated positions of the Trump administration, the agreement creates a scenario where the Iranian regime faces a structural deadlock. The mechanism functions as a trap not through immediate punishment, but by setting conditions where a final "Complete Agreement" is mathematically and politically improbable to achieve within the constraints provided.
A specific mechanism of the trap involves the conflicting interpretations of the Strait of Hormuz provisions. The MOU stipulates "toll-free" passage for 60 days. However, the U.S. expects this to evolve into a permanent, pre-war status quo of free navigation. Conversely, Iranian Chief Negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stated that after the 60-day period, Iran intends to charge fees for services, asserting sovereignty over the waterway.
This sets a collision course for the final negotiations. If Iran insists on its right to regulate or charge for the Strait after the moratorium, the U.S. will likely declare this a violation of the "spirit" of the agreement or a failure to meet the conditions for a Final Deal. This gives the U.S. a pretext to withhold sanctions relief and frozen funds, leaving Iran having reopened the Strait for two months without securing the long-term economic normalization it desperately needs. Iran is trapped between accepting a permanent loss of sovereignty over the Strait or forfeiting the entire economic package.
The MOU expands the definition of compliance to include "all fronts," specifically naming Lebanon. This effectively outsources the policing of Iran’s regional allies to the terms of the deal. To achieve the Final Deal and unlock the $300 billion reconstruction fund, Iran must guarantee the cessation of hostilities by groups like Hezbollah.
This creates a trap of enforcement: Iran must either coerce its allies into submission—risking internal fracture and loss of regional influence—or fail to guarantee the ceasefire, thereby giving the U.S. justification to collapse the talks. Since Israel is not a party to the MOU and retains the right to respond to aggression, any spark in Lebanon can be attributed to Iran’s "failure" to uphold the agreement. This allows the U.S. to maintain the sanctions regime indefinitely by citing Iran’s inability to control the very proxies the MOU demands it restrain, ensuring the "machine" remains stuck in a state of economic suspension.
The June 2026 MOU is an impossible trap because it forces Iran to immediately surrender its only strategic leverage—closing the Strait of Hormuz and restraining proxies in Lebanon—while making all economic relief contingent on a "Final Deal" that requires accepting mutually exclusive conditions. The regime cannot sign a deal that permanently blocks its nuclear program and cedes sovereignty over the Strait without triggering a fatal hardline backlash, yet it cannot walk away without facing total economic collapse and internal implosion. With the 60-day clock ticking and the U.S. retaining the right to resume bombing if demands aren't met, the agreement leaves the Iranian machine paralyzed: it has disarmed its external threats but secured no lifeline to stop its internal decay, creating a vacuum that only overwhelming force or revolution can fill.
And one of the reasons Trump is extending negotiations is a limited supply of advanced weaponry that has been dwindled to critical amounts that requires years to replace, and maintaining economic stability in the US.
The 60-day moratorium serves as a strategic pause that directly addresses the critical depletion of U.S. advanced weaponry while stabilizing the domestic economy.
Reports indicate that the preceding seven-week campaign expended 45% of U.S. Precision Strike Missiles, over 50% of THAAD interceptors, and nearly 50% of Patriot stockpiles, with replenishment timelines stretching three to five years. By extending negotiations rather than resuming immediate hostilities, the Trump administration avoids exposing these vulnerabilities to adversaries like China during the reload window. Simultaneously, the moratorium halts the spike in oil prices and inflation that a prolonged war would trigger, preserving U.S. economic stability. This makes the MOU ingenious: it forces Iran to disarm its leverage (the Strait and proxies) during a period when the U.S. physically cannot sustain another high-intensity conflict, effectively using diplomacy to mask a temporary military incapacity while locking Iran into a trap it cannot escape without facing internal collapse.