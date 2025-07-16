California Cannabis Farm Raid Exposes Narco-State Festering Under Democrat Lawmakers’ Sanctuary Policies

On July 10, 2025, a massive ICE raid on Glass House Farms in Camarillo and Carpinteria, California, led to 361 arrests, exposing a dark underbelly of illegal labor, child exploitation, and criminal activity in the state’s “legal” cannabis industry.

Among those detained were 14 undocumented minors, nine of whom were confirmed unaccompanied, part of the 300,000 missing minors lost under the Biden-Mayorkas border policies. One arrestee, a convicted child molester with prior kidnapping and attempted rape charges, highlights the presence of serious criminals. The raid, met with violent protests, saw an active shooter fire at federal agents, underscoring the dangers of California’s sanctuary policies.

Glass House Farms, one of California’s 1,159 licensed cannabis farms employing an estimated 60,000 workers, is a stark example of the state’s narco-state crisis, with up to 50% of farmworkers potentially undocumented, per government estimates. Thousands of unvetted illegals, including dangerous criminals like the child kidnapper and molester arrested in the July 10, 2025, raid, infiltrate these operations, brazenly defying federal officers with violence, such as hurling rocks and bricks. This lawlessness, enabled by sanctuary policies, demands the immediate revocation of Glass House’s license to halt the employment of unvetted, undocumented illegals and the exploitation of minors, undermining public safety.

Steve Hilton, author of Califailure and California candidate for Governor, posted:

California strictly mandates that cannabis farm workers be 21 or older due to the controlled substance’s legal status, requiring background checks to exclude criminal enterprises. Glass House Farms, employing around 500 workers, saw 72% arrested, revealing rampant violations of federal hiring laws. The company, which donates thousands to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), raises questions: were these funds to shield illegal operations?

Was this farm intentionally hiring illegals with experience working pot farms down in the narco-states of Mexico and Honduras?

Attorney General Rob Bonta (D), meant to uphold justice, held a town hall defending the “rights” of detained workers, framing the raid as an attack on communities rather than a crackdown on crime, acting as Newsom’s partisan henchman.

Farmer’s waved Mexican flags while hurling rocks and bricks, narrowly missing agents—they should all be locked up and deported if non-citizens.

Farmers’ pleas for exemptions to employ unvetted illegals, claiming they can “vouch” for them, are absurd—no farmer can replace DHS immigration vetting! If this pot farm were permitted to self-police, this narco-state-like-farm would still be harboring criminals unabetted. We need mass deportation now—Act Now!

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a self-described communist, exacerbates this crisis. Her plan to pay illegals to stay hidden, preserving the Democratic voting base, mocks hardworking taxpayers. A councilwoman’s call for street gangs to wage war on law enforcement, amid ambushes on cops and ICE, fuels this lawlessness. California’s sanctuary state, backed by Newsom and Bass, spends billions on free services for illegals—education, healthcare, housing—while law-abiding Latinos, fleeing narco-states, demand vetting and order.

Voters must reject this narco-state in 2026, demand mass deportation starting with the worst offenders, and restore law and order to protect law-abiding citizens from a state within a state run by cartels and radicals.

Share

Help Defend Our ICE Agents and Protect Their Families!