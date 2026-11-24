On November 5 Governor Gavin Newsom announced he is commuting every remaining death sentence in California to life without parole. The action covers 548 inmates, the largest mass clemency in American history. Many of the cases still require California Supreme Court approval because the inmates have multiple felony convictions. Among those who would be spared are the killer of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, serial killers, and men convicted of torturing and murdering children.

President Trump has called the decision a disaster for justice. He is scheduled to address it directly at the Department of Justice alongside Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel, with families of the victims present. The White House has highlighted specific cases involving the murder of children, sexual violence, and serial killings. Trump’s position is simple: the sentences were imposed by juries and courts after full process. A governor does not get to erase them on the way out of office because he finds capital punishment personally distasteful.

Newsom has said he consulted some victims’ families and that the decision was difficult. Many of those families disagree. Twenty-nine California district attorneys and victims’ relatives have already sued to stop the commutations. They argue the move overrides the judgments reached in their cases and removes the last measure of accountability the system offered. Life without parole is not the same sentence a jury imposed. It is a different punishment, chosen by one elected official after the trials were finished.

This is the same governing philosophy that has treated certain categories of crime as less urgent than others. The families who buried children or spouses do not receive a second chance to rewrite the outcome. The inmates do. Trump is using the remaining time in this administration to stand with those families and to state the obvious: justice is not a political preference that can be revised when a governor wants a cleaner record for a future campaign.

For a $35 donation you can receive the Muslim Brotherhood project file detailing their plans to infiltrate the West. The same country that must decide whether its criminal sentences still mean anything must also decide whether its foundational laws still mean anything. ACT For America has the document. The rest is on the people who still expect both.