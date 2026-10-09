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Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
Oct 9Edited

Good news. In 2010 my last great uncle that was still alive spoke at a family reunion about how his side of the family arrived at Ellis Island from Germany in 1878. They were placed in a warehouse with dirt floors, complete with rats, mice, and insects for 4 months. During that time they were checked for communicable diseases and if they had criminal tendencies or record. If anyone had either one of those, they were immediately deported. They applied for citizenship and began the process. Once released they bought train tickets west and settled in a Midwest farming area where other German immigrants had settled. The Germans who were there told them your no longer a German, your an American now and you will learn to speak the English language while on the job or out in town. You can speak German at home among family and friends only. They reapplied for citizenship and studied until they passed the test and became citizens. I tell this story only so that people will know that the US had strict immigration laws in 1878 and that immigrants didn't get a free ride and benefits, they were put in lock down detention, thoroughly vetted and medically checked before being allowed to move into the US and start a new life. So all the whining and crying these illegals have done is nonsense, they have not been abused, they've been wined and dined by the left at taxpayer expense. Not only should they be deported, but they should pay back all that was stolen from the US taxpayers. Thanks to Act for America and all the other great American patriots who have been fighting the good fight to take back our nation. May our heavenly Father bless you all.

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Esther's avatar
Esther
Oct 9

Finally!!

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