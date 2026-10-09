A refugee admission was never supposed to be a claim on Medicaid. On October 1, federal law finally said so.
At Ellis Island, no one met the ship with a benefits package. Immigrants came with a trade, a skill, a little cash, whatever they could carry, and a relative who would answer for them. There was no Medicaid. There was no food-stamp office. There was no contractor paid by the head to settle them on the taxpayer. If they were likely to become a public charge, they could be turned around. The ones who stayed built the country. They laid track, cut cloth, opened shops, and raised children who spoke English and paid taxes. That was the bargain. America offered the chance. The immigrant did the work.
When did that bargain die?
When Washington decided a humanitarian stamp was a claim on the American paycheck.
When “looking for a better life” replaced a skill, a job, and a refusal to live off strangers.
When resettlement became an industry, and dependency became the product.
The new arrival was no longer asked what he could build. He was enrolled.
October 1 ends that arrangement for full Medicaid. Iowa Health and Human Services was plain about it. Coverage is for citizens, lawful permanent residents, and a narrow list of other groups. Refugees, asylees, Afghan evacuees without a green card, and people here on humanitarian parole no longer qualify unless they have become permanent residents. Iowa is still covering lawfully present children. Emergency care remains. The automatic benefit does not. About 973 people in Iowa lose it. Across the country the number runs into the hundreds of thousands. The advocates are calling it cruel. It is the first honest rule these programs have had in years.
No one is entitled to a free life here. A better life is not issued at the airport. It is built, the way it was built by the people who came before there was a welfare office to receive them. If that sounds hard, it is the same hardness that made the country worth entering. The public-charge standard always said a green card is for those who will not become a burden. We stopped meaning it. These newcomers are about to learn what Americans already know: the dream is not a handout. It is work.
America was built by immigrants who arrived ready to work. It will not be maintained by arrivals who arrived ready to enroll.
Brigitte Gabriel
P.S. Send this to someone who still confuses Ellis Island with a benefits office. October 1 reminded them of the difference. Your vote decides whether the reminder holds.
Good news. In 2010 my last great uncle that was still alive spoke at a family reunion about how his side of the family arrived at Ellis Island from Germany in 1878. They were placed in a warehouse with dirt floors, complete with rats, mice, and insects for 4 months. During that time they were checked for communicable diseases and if they had criminal tendencies or record. If anyone had either one of those, they were immediately deported. They applied for citizenship and began the process. Once released they bought train tickets west and settled in a Midwest farming area where other German immigrants had settled. The Germans who were there told them your no longer a German, your an American now and you will learn to speak the English language while on the job or out in town. You can speak German at home among family and friends only. They reapplied for citizenship and studied until they passed the test and became citizens. I tell this story only so that people will know that the US had strict immigration laws in 1878 and that immigrants didn't get a free ride and benefits, they were put in lock down detention, thoroughly vetted and medically checked before being allowed to move into the US and start a new life. So all the whining and crying these illegals have done is nonsense, they have not been abused, they've been wined and dined by the left at taxpayer expense. Not only should they be deported, but they should pay back all that was stolen from the US taxpayers. Thanks to Act for America and all the other great American patriots who have been fighting the good fight to take back our nation. May our heavenly Father bless you all.
Finally!!