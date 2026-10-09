A refugee admission was never supposed to be a claim on Medicaid. On October 1, federal law finally said so.

At Ellis Island, no one met the ship with a benefits package. Immigrants came with a trade, a skill, a little cash, whatever they could carry, and a relative who would answer for them. There was no Medicaid. There was no food-stamp office. There was no contractor paid by the head to settle them on the taxpayer. If they were likely to become a public charge, they could be turned around. The ones who stayed built the country. They laid track, cut cloth, opened shops, and raised children who spoke English and paid taxes. That was the bargain. America offered the chance. The immigrant did the work.

When did that bargain die?

When Washington decided a humanitarian stamp was a claim on the American paycheck.

When “looking for a better life” replaced a skill, a job, and a refusal to live off strangers.

When resettlement became an industry, and dependency became the product.

The new arrival was no longer asked what he could build. He was enrolled.

October 1 ends that arrangement for full Medicaid. Iowa Health and Human Services was plain about it. Coverage is for citizens, lawful permanent residents, and a narrow list of other groups. Refugees, asylees, Afghan evacuees without a green card, and people here on humanitarian parole no longer qualify unless they have become permanent residents. Iowa is still covering lawfully present children. Emergency care remains. The automatic benefit does not. About 973 people in Iowa lose it. Across the country the number runs into the hundreds of thousands. The advocates are calling it cruel. It is the first honest rule these programs have had in years.

No one is entitled to a free life here. A better life is not issued at the airport. It is built, the way it was built by the people who came before there was a welfare office to receive them. If that sounds hard, it is the same hardness that made the country worth entering. The public-charge standard always said a green card is for those who will not become a burden. We stopped meaning it. These newcomers are about to learn what Americans already know: the dream is not a handout. It is work.

America was built by immigrants who arrived ready to work. It will not be maintained by arrivals who arrived ready to enroll.

Brigitte Gabriel

P.S. Send this to someone who still confuses Ellis Island with a benefits office. October 1 reminded them of the difference. Your vote decides whether the reminder holds.