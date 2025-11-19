America is on the brink of destruction.

I don’t say this to shock or scare you – I say it because it’s true.

The elections from New York City to California earlier this month delivered a stark wake-up call: we are in a war for America’s soul, and the enemy is organized, funded, and relentless.

If these races taught us anything, it’s this: we must fight harder than ever to save and preserve America. Our eyes are now locked on 2026—the midterms that will decide America’s future, the election we cannot lose.

Because if they win, the Left will be back with Vengeance.

They will paralyze President Trump and reverse all the accomplishments we made in the last 10 months.

This is why we are launching the $26 monthly patriot partner drive as we roll up our sleeves for our offensive campaign in 2026. We need you by our side $26 one time or as a recurring donor.

The communists and Islamists overtook the Democrat Party. It has become a party of racism and hatred attacking the very foundations of our country. Their ultimate goal is to create a one-party state – and cancel, deplatform and silence every last one of their political opponents.

We’ve reached the point in our history that will decide our future – and we either win these political battles or lose everything that makes us prosperous and free.

The Left is at war with America.

They don’t simply disagree with us about how to make our country better – they want to destroy it to make way for their Marxist dystopia.

And they don’t care how much they have to lie, cheat or steal to achieve it.

So it’s up to patriots like you and me to expose the truth, mobilize and organize every freedom loving American to get involved. With your support, we can amplify voices, mobilize communities, and drive meaningful change from the ground up.

Following the devastating election results, concerned patriots nationwide flooded our systems asking to start chapters in their cities, others to volunteer. We are overwhelmed with interest - yet underfunded.

We need to hit the ground running for 2026 and we need YOU in the fight!

Become a monthly patriot partner at $26 and make a powerful impact for our 2026 campaign.

By donating $26 today, you’re investing in a movement that’s powered by people, not big money. Your contribution ensures we have the resources to fight for the issues that matter most to you—Keep and preserve America first and foremost.

The 2026 midterms will be a defining moment. Every seat, every vote, and every voice will shape the direction of our country.

With your support, we can amplify voices, mobilize communities, and drive meaningful change from the ground up. Your $26 donation will empower us to:

Organize locally : Host town halls, rallies, and voter education events nationwide.

Engage voters : Fund neighborhood organization to inspire and inform.

Build momentum : Equip volunteers with the tools and training to make a real impact.

Grassroots mobilization: for city council, school boards, state delegates, mayors to make a powerful local impact

Be the spark for change! For less than the cost of a fast-food meal a week, your $26 will ripple outward, energizing our grassroots network and building unstoppable momentum for 2026. The clock is ticking, and our country is hanging by a thread

Donate $26 today one-time or as a monthly donor and join the fight for a better tomorrow. Every dollar counts, and every voice matters.

Join me as a defender of liberty. America is counting on you. President Trump is counting on us. Let’s do this together.

Always devoted,

Brigitte Gabriel

P.S. The left never rests. Neither will we. We must match passion with passion. Become a patriot partner with a $26 monthly recurring donation and support our 26 for 2026 campaign. Let’s make history—together.

