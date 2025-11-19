Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

NO Time to waste? What were you doing to prevent mamdani, a Shiite muslim marxist jihadist

from becoming mayor of NYC?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture