Act for America

Act for America

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Gandolf Guerilla's avatar
Gandolf Guerilla
4h

No visas for moslems period. They do not belong

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Margaret Hansen's avatar
Margaret Hansen
1h

With that attitude, German would be the language of Europe. It is never too late to fight./

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