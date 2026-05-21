The United States has welcomed countless immigrants and visitors who embrace American values of liberty, equality, and individual rights. Yet for too long, a dangerous loophole has allowed the importation of an ideology fundamentally opposed to everything this nation stands for. Radical Islamic clerics—Imams, Shaykhs, Muftis, and Ayatollahs—who openly promote Sharia Law, political Islam, and anti-American extremism have exploited religious worker visas to enter our country and spread division from within.

This must end. Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) has stepped forward with bold leadership to confront this threat head-on. Today, he introduced the Inhibiting Militant Adversarial Mullahs (IMAM) Act, legislation that would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to bar these foreign clerics from receiving nonimmigrant religious worker visas when their teachings undermine our Constitution and Western civilization.

Rep. Roy is no stranger to this fight. As co-chair of the Sharia Free America Caucus, he has consistently championed efforts to protect American sovereignty and security from the encroachment of supremacist ideologies. His action sends an unmistakable message: America will no longer roll out the red carpet for those who view our freedoms as weakness and our hospitality as an opportunity for infiltration. Leaders like Rep. Roy understand that national security begins with controlling who enters our borders and what ideas they bring with them.

For years, adversarial religious figures from nations and networks hostile to the West have manipulated our immigration system. They arrive under the guise of ministry, only to preach hatred of America, celebrate terrorism, and advance Islamist doctrines that call for replacing our democratic republic with theocratic rule. Sharia Law, with its provisions for inequality between men and women, harsh punishments for apostasy and blasphemy, and supremacist worldview, stands in direct opposition to the principles enshrined in our founding documents. Political Islam, as we have warned before, is not merely a faith—it is a comprehensive political and legal system that seeks dominance. When foreign clerics export this ideology into American mosques, communities, and cultural institutions, the consequences are predictable: rising extremism, parallel societies, and erosion of the shared values that hold this nation together.

The evidence is clear from cities across Europe and troubling incidents here at home. Communities that imported large numbers of unvetted Islamic preachers have witnessed grooming gangs, honor-based violence, demands for Sharia patrols, and growing intolerance toward Jews, Christians, women, and secular Muslims who reject radicalism. America must learn from these mistakes before similar patterns take root here.

The IMAM Act is a common-sense, targeted response. It does not ban all religious workers or interfere with genuine peaceful practice. It focuses specifically on those in Islamic leadership positions who have demonstrated alignment with militant adversarial ideologies. By closing this visa loophole, the bill protects the integrity of America’s immigration system and reinforces that entry into this country is a privilege, not a right—and certainly not a tool for undermining the host society.

Supporters of unrestricted access often claim that such measures promote “Islamophobia.” This is a tired deflection designed to silence debate. The real issue is not fear of Muslims as individuals, but realism about an ideology that has inspired violence and conquest for fourteen centuries. Millions of peaceful Muslims who reject Sharia supremacism and embrace American values have nothing to fear from this bill. In fact, they stand to benefit most from an environment where radical voices are marginalized and integration is expected.

Stand with us as a Patriot Partner in our $26 for 2026 campaign to preserve America and keep our nation strong. We urgently need 500 dedicated Patriot Partners fueling our efforts as we battle to defend our Constitution, our values, and our children’s future.

Rep. Chip Roy deserves strong praise for his courage. In an era when too many politicians prefer appeasement or silence, he is willing to name the problem and propose real solutions. His leadership on the Sharia Free America Caucus highlights a growing recognition in Congress that Sharia is incompatible with the American way of life. This bill represents a vital step toward reclaiming control of our borders and our culture.

The time for partial solutions is over. Radical Islamists have declared their intentions clearly. They seek to transform the West, not assimilate into it. Congress must pass the IMAM Act without delay to safeguard our constitutional republic for future generations.

Click the “ACT NOW” button below to support this critical legislation. ACT for America has made it simple with prewritten emails, social media posts, and call scripts to contact your elected officials. Your voice matters—use it today to demand that America stays a beacon of freedom, not a host for those who would extinguish it.

Share