No Voter ID, No Victory: Protect the Mid-Terms Before It’s Too Late!

In the name of increasing voter turnout….

Leftists, with the help of a few naive conservatives, have irredeemably compromised election security, stripping away legal voter ID requirements and opening the polls to fraud. By relaxing or eliminating required security measures like driver’s licenses or state-issued IDs, 48 states have created a free-for-all where anyone with a pulse can vote—citizenship requirements extinguished. This isn’t about convenience; it’s a deliberate plot to rig elections, and only strict voter ID with citizenship verification can save our Republic.

At Act for America, we’ve already rallied over 12 million grassroots emails, phone calls, and social media posts demanding ironclad ID laws and millions more calling to end the sham of mail-in voting fraud. The clock is ticking—act now to secure our Republic!

533 Days to Pass the SAVE ACT and MESA ACT !

48 States Unsecure for Mid-Terms:

Non-citizens can easily vote

Anyone can cast more than one ballot at multiple polling locations and in multiple states

Can sign a mail-in ballot that doesn’t belong to them and be counted without detection

Only Alabama and Ohio

Protect elections from non-citizen voting

Require strict legal ID at the polls to protect from fraudsters

The problem is stark: 44 states lack citizenship verification for driver’s licenses or state IDs, rendering them useless for voter authentication. These states must either change their process and reissue these IDs or implement a Voter ID Card. Twelve of these states do not ask for any identification whatsoever at the polls, including IL, ME, MD, MA, MN, NV, NJ, NM, NY, OR, PA, and VT, and the balance allows for inferior forms of identification that can be easily counterfeit and/or do not prove residency in the state, especially student ID which is very popular.

Only six states, including AL, AZ, CA, CO, OH, and WI, require proof of citizenship to acquire a driver's license and state identification.

ONLY TWO STATES HAVE SECURED STRICT CITIZEN-ONLY VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS AT THE POLLS! Alabama and Ohio strictly enforce legal IDs at the polls and do not accept weak alternatives.

Even staunchly conservative states like Florida and Texas fail to require proof of citizenship for driver’s licenses or state IDs, leaving their elections vulnerable to non-citizen voting despite ranking among the top three states for illegal alien populations. Florida’s lax voter ID laws accept flimsy credit or debit cards with photos and allow voting without ID under “unstrict” rules, while Texas enforces strict photo ID but lacks citizenship verification for IDs.

32 states create the impression of ID requirements at the polls. Closer examination reveals these states allow one or a combination of 14 inferior alternatives to legal ID with citizenship verification.

The popular alternative Student ID permitted in 17 states does not prove residency, citizenship status, or voter eligibility, and fraudulent IDs can be easily produced for voting.

Utility Bills, Bank Statements, Credit and Debit Cards with Photos, and more do not prove identification, citizenship, or residency requirements.

All Alternative Identification Can Be Easily Faked!

DOGE confirmed 5.5 million illegal aliens were issued social security cards, and 2 million voted fraudulently. Two states (CT, KY) permit Social Security cards at the polls!

President Trump’s April 2025 executive order mandates legal ID and citizenship checks, with DOJ enforcement looming—states must comply now, and they will with grassroots pressure! With over 11 million emails, phone calls, and social media posts, Act for America has called for Voter ID in every state-NOW is the time to push hard!

35 MILLION REAL ACTIONS TO SECURE OUR ELECTIONS!

Our members have participated in an astonishing 35 million emails, phone calls, and social media posts, and now we must push the SAVE Act and MESA Act to secure our elections to force bi-partisan support in the US Senate to pass these bills!

