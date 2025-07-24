Criminal Conspiracies:

Manufactured Intelligence: Use of the Steele Dossier and unverified claims to justify the Mueller investigation and impeachments, despite early assessments ruling out Russian vote tampering.

False Statements to Congress: Clapper, Brennan, and Comey allegedly misled Congress about the credibility of intelligence, prolonging the Russia probe.

Subversion of Democracy: A coordinated effort to undermine Trump’s mandate, described as a “years-long coup” to thwart the will of American voters.

Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has unveiled declassified documents exposing what she calls a “treasonous conspiracy” by Obama and his administration officials to delegitimize Donald J. Trump’s 2016 election victory and subvert his presidency.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released over 100 documents on July 18, 2025, detailing how senior Obama-era officials allegedly manufactured and politicized intelligence to fuel a years-long campaign against Trump, undermining the will of the American people.

This historic disclosure, backed by Trump administration officials like Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, marks a turning point in the fight for transparency and accountability in our intelligence agencies.

Gabbard’s report, supported by declassified emails and memos, alleges that Obama and his national security team, including former DNI James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, orchestrated a deliberate effort to paint Trump’s victory as tainted by Russian interference. The documents reveal that early intelligence assessments in 2016 found no evidence of Russian cyberattacks altering vote counts, yet Obama officials allegedly pushed a narrative—bolstered by the discredited Steele Dossier—to spark the Mueller investigation, two impeachments, and heightened U.S.-Russia tensions.

Gabbard stated, “Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup,” emphasizing that this was not a partisan issue but a threat to our democratic republic.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Press Secretary, echoed Gabbard’s call for justice, declaring on X, “The American people deserve answers. The Obama administration’s actions were a direct attack on our democracy, and those responsible must face consequences.” She praised Gabbard’s leadership in uncovering this “deep state” plot, noting that the ODNI’s transparency is unprecedented. House

Speaker Mike Johnson added, “DISMANTLING THE DEEP STATE! The Russia hoax was a political hit job manufactured by Obama officials,” signaling robust GOP support for further investigations.

Pinch me! The surreal reality of trusting the ODNI’s press releases and unclassified documents is a testament to the radical transformation under Trump’s leadership. For the first time, Americans can visit dni.gov and feel confident in a National Intelligence Agency that prioritizes truth over political agendas.

When was the last time our Republic could say it trusted its spy agencies? Likely never—until now.

Act for America members played a pivotal role in securing confirmations for nominees like Gabbard!

This is a Golden Era—a 1776 reset—where the American people, from the bottom up and top down, are united to uproot corruption. Gabbard's criminal referrals to the DOJ, targeting Obama, Clapper, Brennan, Comey, and Rice, demand swift investigation. Every co-conspirator who provided false statements to Congress or manipulated intelligence must face prosecution to restore faith in free and fair elections.

Obama’s Alleged Criminal Conspiracies and Key Players

Overview: On July 18, 2025, DNI Tulsi Gabbard released declassified documents alleging a “treasonous conspiracy” by the Obama administration to delegitimize Trump’s 2016 election and subvert his presidency. The ODNI’s evidence points to manufactured intelligence, including the Steele Dossier, used to fuel the Trump-Russia probe, impeachments, and geopolitical tensions. Gabbard has referred the following key players to the DOJ for criminal investigation, accusing them of manipulating intelligence and providing false statements to Congress.

Key Players Identified for Criminal Referrals:

1. Barack Obama (Former President): Alleged to have directed his national security team to produce a politicized intelligence assessment post-2016 election, ordering a rushed review of Russian interference to undermine Trump. Documents show Obama’s team sought to preserve a false narrative before leaving office.

2. James Clapper (Former DNI): Accused of overseeing the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that falsely claimed Putin aimed to elect Trump, despite earlier findings ruling out vote manipulation. Emails show Clapper’s role in pushing unverified claims.

3. John Brennan (Former CIA Director): Alleged to have pushed for the inclusion of the discredited Steele Dossier in the 2017 ICA, despite CIA consensus that it was unreliable. Currently under DOJ investigation for false statements.

4. James Comey (Former FBI Director): Accused of leaking false narratives to media and providing misleading congressional testimony to sustain the Russia probe. Also under DOJ investigation for related activities.

5. Susan Rice (Former National Security Adviser): Implicated in coordinating efforts to politicize intelligence, contributing to the narrative of Russian collusion to destabilize Trump’s presidency.

If Obama's coup ignites your passion for justice like it does mine, join me in funding accountability to crush their lies

