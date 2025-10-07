Act for America

So why does A of A keep coming out with articles filled with truth, especially truth about radical terrorists? Because they have a leader who has spent her life seeking God and to expose radical terrorism because of what they did to her, her family, friends, and nation when she was a child. And she works with others who have the same goal of exposing radical terrorists and trying to bring a stop to their evil so we can enjoy peace instead of terror. They have now uncovered these truths and exposing it for all with eyes to see, see. I knew for years that hitler was allied with the Mufti of Jerusalem, a very evil muslim who shared hitler's goal of exterminating all Jews. But Johnathan Cahn's book "The Dragon Prophecy" goes into the history of how it began in Egypt when he started radical islam, going through his allying with hitler, mentoring Yasser Arafat who became the PLO leader who took over fighting in Gaza, and later how they changed their name to hamas. I'm a slow reader, so I haven't read the entire book yet, but its a very informative book about scripture and the current world events and how it ties in together. I highly recommend you to read it. Of course I knew as soon as Biden staged $83 billion in high tech US military equipment and pallets stacked high with US $100 bills and the taliban tip toed through the tulips to take control of it as Biden botched the withdrawal, that some of it would go to Russia and China for reverse engineering, much would go to Iran to support their proxy armies in their jihad against Israel and the rest of the world. So I knew it was just a matter of time before they launched an attack upon Israel and kept warning that it's coming so be prepared. Sadly it happened and we saw it was well coordinated not only in Israel, but through their violent protests around the world calling for global jihad and destruction if Israel, Jews, Christians, and anyone who didn't tow their line. The socialist dems are in bed with radical islam the same as hitler was, so its nothing new. And now their throwing a tantrum fit shutting the government down saying if you don't give us money adults and children will die due to lack of healthcare. Those are not idle words, those are threats being disguised under the cover of pretending it has to do with health care issues when the truth is that they want that money to fund radical islam and if we don't give it to them you will see more mass shootings and school shootings perpetrated by the left killing adults and children. Never have I heard of a criminal who asked someone politely to give them all their money and if they refused, the criminal would say ok and walk away. Criminals threaten their victims and if they don't get what they want, they will go as far a murder to get what they want. And that is what the radical dems are doing right now, they are threatening us with more violence and more killings if we don't submit. Appeasement didn't stop hitler from going to all out war killing 10's of millions, and neither has it stopped the radical terrorists from continuing their strikes against the innocent. Every dollar they steal from the US taxpayer goes to pad their pockets and fund more attacks. Pray and take a strong stance against funding socialism, communism, and islamic radicals. You submit and they will still kill you at will. Stand firm with Pres Trump's administration, A of A, and all who are standing up for truth and justice. United we stand, divided we fall, so don't let their lies, trickery, and deceit fool you and divide us. May God bless all who are in the good fight against evil.

