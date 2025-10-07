Al Qaeda Behind the 10/7 Massacre!

Is America Next?

Sarah Adams, an award-winning intelligence analyst and former CIA Targeter and counterterrorism analyst, has carved a notable path in national security. Known for her work on the 2012 Benghazi attacks, Adams served as a senior advisor to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi, offering deep insights into the security and intelligence failures surrounding the incident. Her expertise has been further documented through her co-authorship of “Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy,” a book that unravels the complex web of events and individuals involved in the attack, as well as her involvement in “The Benghazi Committee Report,” which reflects her commitment to transparency and accountability in national security.

In a recent interview, Sarah Adams provides significant insights into the clandestine cooperation between Hamas, Al Qaeda, and Iran, particularly in relation to the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. *Covered at the one-hour mark.

The training for the Hamas attack reportedly took place in Afghanistan, where Al Qaeda has been running camps where approximately 1,400 terrorists were trained for the attack, which included fighters from various groups, indicating cooperation beyond just Hamas.

There was a series of meetings in Kandahar and Kabul where the attack was planned. These meetings involved not only Al Qaeda but also members from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Taliban, showcasing a multi-faceted collaboration.

The date for the attack, October 7, was chosen with historical significance linked to the start of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, further illustrating the deep strategic thinking involving multiple parties.

Iran played a pivotal role by facilitating the operations through its Quds Force, with notable figures like Qasem Soleimani before his death and his successor, Mohammed Kazemi, who was tasked with protecting key figures from Al Qaeda, including Hamza bin Laden, whom the US government still refuses to declare publicly is alive.

Adams and her team uncovered evidence that significant financial support came from Iran, with specific mention of a budget involving millions directed towards these operations.

Al Qaeda, under Hamza bin Laden’s leadership, has been pushing for an “Islamic Army” where different terrorist groups operate under one umbrella for strategic attacks. This includes Hamas, Hezbollah, and even ISIS, focusing on shared goals like attacking Israel and the U.S.

Both Al Qaeda and Iran aim to maintain a level of secrecy about their involvement in such attacks. Al Qaeda, in particular, does not claim responsibility for attacks to protect its safe havens in Afghanistan and to avoid direct retaliation.

Much of the planning was conducted over Telegram, highlighting how modern communication tools are being utilized to coordinate attacks across different organizations.

The 10/7 Sabbath Massacre attack was executed with Hamas as the front, but with the backing and strategic input from Al Qaeda and Iran, demonstrating a successful case of coordinated terrorism.

The cooperation between Hamas, Al Qaeda, and Iran in the October 7 attack underscores a sophisticated level of strategic planning, operational support, and ideological alignment among these groups. This collaboration not only facilitated one of the deadliest attacks in recent history but also signals a potential increase in coordinated threats against Western interests. The involvement of high-level operatives from Iran, combined with Al Qaeda’s training infrastructure and strategic oversight, paints a picture of a formidable alliance capable of executing complex terrorist operations.

Adams explicitly warns that this attack is part of a broader wave of planned attacks, including those aimed at U.S. embassies and potentially the U.S. homeland, orchestrated by this coalition.

The recent New Year’s terror attacks in New Orleans, with evident ties to ISIS, and the explosion of a Tesla Cyber Truck outside a Trump Hotel in Nevada, are likely interconnected, and we anticipate numerous revelations in the coming days and weeks. Sarah Adams, alongside other experts, is vigorously attempting to alert both authorities and the public, urging us to heed these warnings.

I assure you, we are listening.

