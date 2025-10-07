Al Qaeda Behind the 10/7 Massacre!
Is America Next?
Sarah Adams, an award-winning intelligence analyst and former CIA Targeter and counterterrorism analyst, has carved a notable path in national security. Known for her work on the 2012 Benghazi attacks, Adams served as a senior advisor to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi, offering deep insights into the security and intelligence failures surrounding the incident. Her expertise has been further documented through her co-authorship of “Benghazi: Know Thy Enemy,” a book that unravels the complex web of events and individuals involved in the attack, as well as her involvement in “The Benghazi Committee Report,” which reflects her commitment to transparency and accountability in national security.
In a recent interview, Sarah Adams provides significant insights into the clandestine cooperation between Hamas, Al Qaeda, and Iran, particularly in relation to the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. *Covered at the one-hour mark.
The training for the Hamas attack reportedly took place in Afghanistan, where Al Qaeda has been running camps where approximately 1,400 terrorists were trained for the attack, which included fighters from various groups, indicating cooperation beyond just Hamas.
Al Qaeda and HAMAS are the Muslim Brotherhood, currently operating across the United States through undicted co-conspirator affiliated organizations like CAIR. Stop the Stealth Jihad-ACT NOW!
There was a series of meetings in Kandahar and Kabul where the attack was planned. These meetings involved not only Al Qaeda but also members from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Taliban, showcasing a multi-faceted collaboration.
The date for the attack, October 7, was chosen with historical significance linked to the start of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, further illustrating the deep strategic thinking involving multiple parties.
Iran played a pivotal role by facilitating the operations through its Quds Force, with notable figures like Qasem Soleimani before his death and his successor, Mohammed Kazemi, who was tasked with protecting key figures from Al Qaeda, including Hamza bin Laden, whom the US government still refuses to declare publicly is alive.
Adams and her team uncovered evidence that significant financial support came from Iran, with specific mention of a budget involving millions directed towards these operations.
Al Qaeda, under Hamza bin Laden’s leadership, has been pushing for an “Islamic Army” where different terrorist groups operate under one umbrella for strategic attacks. This includes Hamas, Hezbollah, and even ISIS, focusing on shared goals like attacking Israel and the U.S.
Both Al Qaeda and Iran aim to maintain a level of secrecy about their involvement in such attacks. Al Qaeda, in particular, does not claim responsibility for attacks to protect its safe havens in Afghanistan and to avoid direct retaliation.
Much of the planning was conducted over Telegram, highlighting how modern communication tools are being utilized to coordinate attacks across different organizations.
The 10/7 Sabbath Massacre attack was executed with Hamas as the front, but with the backing and strategic input from Al Qaeda and Iran, demonstrating a successful case of coordinated terrorism.
The cooperation between Hamas, Al Qaeda, and Iran in the October 7 attack underscores a sophisticated level of strategic planning, operational support, and ideological alignment among these groups. This collaboration not only facilitated one of the deadliest attacks in recent history but also signals a potential increase in coordinated threats against Western interests. The involvement of high-level operatives from Iran, combined with Al Qaeda’s training infrastructure and strategic oversight, paints a picture of a formidable alliance capable of executing complex terrorist operations.
Adams explicitly warns that this attack is part of a broader wave of planned attacks, including those aimed at U.S. embassies and potentially the U.S. homeland, orchestrated by this coalition.
The recent New Year’s terror attacks in New Orleans, with evident ties to ISIS, and the explosion of a Tesla Cyber Truck outside a Trump Hotel in Nevada, are likely interconnected, and we anticipate numerous revelations in the coming days and weeks. Sarah Adams, alongside other experts, is vigorously attempting to alert both authorities and the public, urging us to heed these warnings.
I assure you, we are listening.
So why does A of A keep coming out with articles filled with truth, especially truth about radical terrorists? Because they have a leader who has spent her life seeking God and to expose radical terrorism because of what they did to her, her family, friends, and nation when she was a child. And she works with others who have the same goal of exposing radical terrorists and trying to bring a stop to their evil so we can enjoy peace instead of terror. They have now uncovered these truths and exposing it for all with eyes to see, see. I knew for years that hitler was allied with the Mufti of Jerusalem, a very evil muslim who shared hitler's goal of exterminating all Jews. But Johnathan Cahn's book "The Dragon Prophecy" goes into the history of how it began in Egypt when he started radical islam, going through his allying with hitler, mentoring Yasser Arafat who became the PLO leader who took over fighting in Gaza, and later how they changed their name to hamas. I'm a slow reader, so I haven't read the entire book yet, but its a very informative book about scripture and the current world events and how it ties in together. I highly recommend you to read it. Of course I knew as soon as Biden staged $83 billion in high tech US military equipment and pallets stacked high with US $100 bills and the taliban tip toed through the tulips to take control of it as Biden botched the withdrawal, that some of it would go to Russia and China for reverse engineering, much would go to Iran to support their proxy armies in their jihad against Israel and the rest of the world. So I knew it was just a matter of time before they launched an attack upon Israel and kept warning that it's coming so be prepared. Sadly it happened and we saw it was well coordinated not only in Israel, but through their violent protests around the world calling for global jihad and destruction if Israel, Jews, Christians, and anyone who didn't tow their line. The socialist dems are in bed with radical islam the same as hitler was, so its nothing new. And now their throwing a tantrum fit shutting the government down saying if you don't give us money adults and children will die due to lack of healthcare. Those are not idle words, those are threats being disguised under the cover of pretending it has to do with health care issues when the truth is that they want that money to fund radical islam and if we don't give it to them you will see more mass shootings and school shootings perpetrated by the left killing adults and children. Never have I heard of a criminal who asked someone politely to give them all their money and if they refused, the criminal would say ok and walk away. Criminals threaten their victims and if they don't get what they want, they will go as far a murder to get what they want. And that is what the radical dems are doing right now, they are threatening us with more violence and more killings if we don't submit. Appeasement didn't stop hitler from going to all out war killing 10's of millions, and neither has it stopped the radical terrorists from continuing their strikes against the innocent. Every dollar they steal from the US taxpayer goes to pad their pockets and fund more attacks. Pray and take a strong stance against funding socialism, communism, and islamic radicals. You submit and they will still kill you at will. Stand firm with Pres Trump's administration, A of A, and all who are standing up for truth and justice. United we stand, divided we fall, so don't let their lies, trickery, and deceit fool you and divide us. May God bless all who are in the good fight against evil.