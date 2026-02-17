On the World Stage, Weakness Is Not an Option

The Munich Security Conference pulled back the curtain.

When world leaders gather on the global stage, there is nowhere to hide. The questions are serious. The stakes are high. And the spotlight is illuminating. What we witnessed was not just diplomacy—it was an audition for 2028.

On the Democratic side, the performances were deeply alarming. When asked a direct question about defending Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could not deliver a clear, confident answer. On an issue that could determine peace or war in the Indo-Pacific, Americans deserve clarity—not rambling talking points.

Leadership on foreign policy is not learned on social media. It requires depth, discipline, and conviction.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer fared no better. Asked what victory in Ukraine looks like, she laughed nervously and attempted to defer to others on the panel before admitting they were more steeped in foreign policy than she was. That honesty may have been refreshing—but it was also revealing. If someone is not prepared to define victory in a major global conflict, they are not prepared to sit in the Oval Office.

Our adversaries watch these conferences closely.

America does not have the luxury of electing leaders who require on-the-job training in foreign policy. We face an aggressive China, a revanchist Russia, a radicalized Iran, and a world growing more unstable by the day. At the same time, we are confronting a crisis at our own southern border—one fueled by policies that have allowed migration to be abused, manipulated, and weaponized. A system designed for lawful immigration and humanitarian protection has been overwhelmed, exploited by cartels, and strained beyond capacity.

In sharp contrast, Secretary of State Marco Rubio projected strength and moral clarity. He spoke unapologetically about the historic alliance that has defended and shaped the free world and embraced American exceptionalism without hesitation. He articulated what too many leaders are afraid to say—that Western civilization is worth defending.

He also addressed one of the most urgent issues facing the West: borders. As he stated plainly, “We must also gain control of our national borders, controlling who and how many people enter our countries.” He added, “This is not an expression of xenophobia. It is not hate. It is a fundamental act of national sovereignty.” The standing ovation he received was not accidental. It was recognition of seriousness, steadiness, and vision.

This is the difference between rhetoric and readiness.

Support ACT for America with a tax-deductible contribution and help us continue the fight!

Even Hillary Clinton acknowledged in Munich that mass migration into the United States has been “disruptive and destabilizing” and that it “went too far.” That admission is notable—but it cannot erase the reality that she supported the very administration whose policies opened the floodgates. Millions have entered the country illegally. Communities are strained. Resources are stretched thin. National sovereignty has been weakened.

Migration, when not properly controlled, does not simply challenge a system—it breaks it.

American exceptionalism is not a slogan. It is a responsibility. We remain, as Ronald Reagan said, a shining city on a hill. But that light dims when leadership falters and borders collapse. Click “ACT NOW” below and urge your D.C. representatives to enact a permanent ban on high-risk, "disruptive" migration.

It is time for seriousness. It is time for strength. And it is time to secure this nation—so our children and grandchildren inherit an America that is safe, sovereign, and unafraid to lead.

Share