Today, as we gather in celebration of Holy Week and Passover, let us take a moment to reflect on the significance of this day. It is a day filled with joy, faith, and the promise of new beginnings.

In the midst of our celebrations, let us also pause to count our blessings, both individually and as a nation. Each of us has a unique story, a journey marked by challenges, triumphs, and moments of divine intervention. My own journey serves as a testament to resilience, faith, and the belief that even in our darkest hours, God can lead us to restoration and renewal.

As we gather today, I am reminded of the incredible strength and passion that each of you brings to our cause. Together, we stand united in our commitment to making a difference, to speaking out for what matters, and to fighting for the future of our nation. Your dedication inspires me daily, and I am grateful for the opportunity to stand alongside you on this journey.

Let us reaffirm our commitment to each other and to the values that unite us. Together, we can overcome any obstacle, navigate any challenge, and emerge stronger and more resilient than ever before.

I am thankful for each and every one of you, and I am honored to call you my fellow warriors in this fight.

Happy Easter and Chag Pesach Sameach to you and your loved ones!

With gratitude and blessings,

Brigitte Gabriel

