Victory at Last: Tulsi Gabbard Strips Biden Admin and the 51 Spies of Their Power

Since October of 2020, 1,899,699 patriots have screamed from the rooftops, demanding justice for the 51 so-called “intelligence experts” who brazenly lied to rig the 2020 election. These spies—who dared sign a letter dismissing Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation”—thought they could slink away unscathed, shielded by their elitist credentials and the Biden regime’s complicity. But today, we stand triumphant. Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump’s fearless Director of National Intelligence, has ripped their security clearances to shreds, delivering a long-overdue reckoning that shakes the deep state to its core.

This isn’t just a bureaucratic slap on the wrist—it’s a thunderclap of accountability. Gabbard didn’t stop at the 51 liars. She’s gone further, cutting off President Biden’s access to the Presidential Daily Brief and stripping clearances from his top lackeys, including figures like Antony Blinken, who orchestrated this disgraceful cover-up. This is our victory, the fruit of relentless calls for action, a testament to the power of a united people who refused to let these traitors hide. For too long, we’ve watched the Biden administration coddle corruption, weaponize intelligence, and spit on the truth. No more.

Let’s rewind to October 2020. The New York Post dropped a bombshell: Hunter Biden’s laptop, brimming with evidence of influence-peddling, drugs, and debauchery. The 51 spies—names like Clapper, Brennan, and Morell—swooped in with their sanctimonious letter, knowingly creating the false narrative that it bore “the classic earmarks” of a Russian op. Joe Biden leaned on their lies during debates, smirking as he dismissed it all. That laptop was real—FBI-confirmed—and it might’ve cost him the election if the truth had breathed free. They stole our voice, and we’ve been fighting to take it back ever since.

For over a year, we’ve rallied, raged on X, and demanded these spies be canceled—not just shamed, but stripped of their ability to harm us again. We knew they weren’t just wrong; they were willing pawns in a game to protect Biden’s dynasty and silence dissent. Posts on X lit up with fury, calling them out by name, exposing their hypocrisy.

This purge is more than punishment; it’s a warning. Gabbard, a warrior who’s stared down the establishment from both sides of the aisle, gets it. She’s not here to play nice with the swamp; she’s here to drain it. Revoking Biden’s briefing access? That’s a gut punch to a man who’s spent years pretending he’s above scrutiny. Blinken and the rest? They’re exposed as the schemers they are, no longer cloaked in “national security” privilege.

Our fight to get Tulsi Gabbard confirmed as Director of National Intelligence wasn’t just a hope—it was a relentless, grassroots brawl that’s now paying massive dividends. For months, we pounded the pavement, flooded X with truth, and dialed up the pressure on wavering Senators, refusing to let RINOs or spineless holdouts derail Trump’s pick. Our ceaseless influence campaign—letters, calls, viral posts—convinced resistant lawmakers that blocking Gabbard meant political suicide. Now, with her confirmed and swinging a wrecking ball through the deep state, we’re seeing the fruits: stripped clearances, exposed lies, and a new era of accountability.

This victory—our victory—shows what happens when we refuse to bow. The 51 spies are done, Biden’s inner circle is crippled, and the truth is clawing its way out.

Tulsi Gabbard’s just getting started, and we’re right behind her. Let’s keep pushing—because this is what justice feels like.