President Trump Addresses the Nation After Decisive U.S. Success in Iran

One month ago, President Donald J. Trump launched Operation Epic Fury against the world’s number one state sponsor of terror. Last night, he stood before the American people and delivered a message of victory that should make every American swell with pride. Iran’s navy is gone. Its air force lies in ruins. Its terrorist leaders are dead. Its command centers are decimated. In just thirty-two days, the United States military has achieved what weak-kneed administrations only talked about for forty-seven years.

“Never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large-scale losses in a matter of weeks,” the President declared. He is right. This is not just military success—it is moral clarity in action. For decades, Iran chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” while its proxies murdered our Marines in Beirut, bombed the USS Cole, and orchestrated the October 7th slaughter. They killed 45,000 of their own citizens for daring to protest. This fanatical regime was racing toward nuclear weapons, and only one leader had the courage to stop them cold.

President Trump has been addressing Iran’s terror network since his first term. He eliminated the evil genius Qasem Soleimani—the father of the roadside bomb. He tore up Barack Obama’s catastrophic Iran nuclear deal that funneled $1.7 billion in cash to the mullahs and would have handed them a nuclear arsenal years ago. As the President rightly said, “His Iran deal would have led to a colossal arsenal of massive nuclear weapons for Iran… There would have been no Middle East and no Israel right now.”

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When diplomacy failed and Iran rebuilt its nuclear sites, Trump ordered Operation Midnight Hammer. Those magnificent B-2 bombers obliterated the facilities. Then came Epic Fury. In four short weeks, our warriors dismantled Iran’s missile program, crushed its defense industry, and severed its ability to arm Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is being decimated as we speak. The bully of the Middle East is a bully no more.

This President rebuilt our military after years of neglect. For this, he deserves much credit. He proved it again in Venezuela, where American forces took the country “in a matter of minutes” and turned it into a joint-venture partner producing massive amounts of oil and gas. America is now the undisputed energy superpower—number one in oil and gas, independent of the Middle East, and drilling like never before. That position of strength gave Trump the freedom to act in Iran without hesitation.

Even as gas prices ticked up because Iran attacked commercial tankers in a final act of deranged spite, Americans do not need to fear long-term price hikes. “Because of our drill baby drill program, America has plenty of gas,” the President reminded us. We produce more oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined. Our economy—rebuilt from the dead and crippled mess left by the Biden administration—is on the right path posting multiple record highs on the stock market and taking in trillions of dollars in investments. We entered this fight from a position of unmatched power.

President Trump rightly recognized the thirteen American heroes who gave their lives to ensure our children never face a nuclear Iran. The President traveled twice to Dover Air Force Base to honor them and their families. Every one of those families told him the same thing: “Please, sir, please finish the job.” And finish it we will.

“We are on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly,” he announced. If the new, less radical leadership in Tehran does not make a deal, America still has cards left to play—electric generating plants, precision strikes, and total dominance from the skies. Iran’s radar is annihilated. Its anti-aircraft systems are gone. They should not test us.

Regime change, according to the president, was never our stated goal, yet it has happened. The original terrorist leaders are dead. Iran’s ability to threaten America or project terror beyond its borders has been systematically dismantled. The Strait of Hormuz will reopen naturally once the mullahs realize they must sell oil to survive. Gas prices will drop. Stock markets will roar back higher than ever.

President Trump has delivered what previous presidents only promised: a safer America, a stronger America, a more prosperous America. He has ended the specter of nuclear blackmail from the most violent regime on Earth. Because of his courage, clarity, and unmatched leadership, the free world can breathe easier tonight.

Every American should stand in gratitude. Our warriors have performed magnificently. Our President has kept his word. The cancer of a nuclear Iran has been cut out. The mission is nearly complete, and victory—total, decisive, and historic—is at hand.

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