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Dee Turner's avatar
Dee Turner
9h

President Trump is the only proven leader with the guts, energy, integrity & drive to stand up for Americans FIRST & those who care about free & fair elections for US citizens!!!

This clearly contrasts with the dirty DEM agenda to rig, cheat & steal election results via bribes to ILLEGAL immigrants for their votes on the backs of hard working, law abiding, tax paying citizens!!

True patriots must STOP this corruption & deceit by ending their lust for power at the People's expense, now fully exposed & undeniable.

Thank God for Trump's insight, his unwavering will to fight for America, its Christian values & unique Constitution on which this country was founded almost 250 yrs ago!

TRUMP LOVES AMERICA & has proven his leadership with honor, strength & determination to restore its FULL POTENTIAL for the highest good of ALL Americans as One Nation Under God.

NO POLITICIAN HAS SHOWN A STRONGER WORK ETHIC THAN TRUMP! And in keeping his promised MAGA agenda, he has ENDED the endless wars & NOW bringing peace thru strength back to America -- and to the World!

Christians & most Conservatives have been praying for this for a very long time! May Almighty God continue to Bless US again, In Jesus Name, AMEN!💥

It's up to us, We The People, now or never again.

[2 Chronicles 7:14]

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Gabriel Johnson's avatar
Gabriel Johnson
12h

VOTE THE DEMONCRATIC globalist Islamic party out. NOW

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