President Trump is drawing a line in the sand that every patriot must stand behind.

With the battle for the soul of our republic raging right now on the Senate floor, he has made it crystal clear: No DHS funding bill should pass unless a deal on the SAVE America Act comes with it. Period. President Trump is tired of giving Democrats everything they desire while Republicans get nothing in return. He told Senate leaders straight up—he wants them to stay in Washington and keep fighting until this bill is law. He understands, better than anyone, that securing our elections isn’t some side issue; it is the foundation of everything we hold dear. Without proof of citizenship to register and vote, we are handing our country over to anyone who desires to erode our electoral system with a ballot in hand.

And the American people know it. Polls show overwhelming support for this commonsense safeguard. Yet the radical left is in full panic mode over its potential passage. They are willing to say and do anything to prevent this bill from gaining Senate approval.

That’s why Republicans are getting creative—and they refuse to be deterred by Democrat tactics. Even if the more traditional paths to get the SAVE America Act across the finish line deteriorate, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) is offering a new bold way forward: pass the SAVE America Act through budget reconciliation. No more 60-vote filibuster nonsense—just a simple majority. As Kennedy put it with his trademark straight talk, “We’d only need 51.” He’s challenging the Senate’s best lawyers to craft the language that sails past the parliamentarian. It’s a smart, aggressive strategy that proves Republicans are done waiting for Democrats’ permission.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) just penned a hysterical op-ed in the New York Times, peddling the same tired Democratic scare tactics: claiming the bill will “purge” millions of citizens and turn voting into some kind of Jim Crow nightmare. Other Democrats have launched a full media blitz—Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) vowing the bill will “suffer the death it deserves,” while the entire caucus promises to drag the Senate into all-night marathons to kill it. They continue to scream “voter suppression” at every turn, hoping fear will drown out the truth.

But here’s the delicious irony that exposes their entire charade: Even as they attack the bill, they keep making the case for it.

During the heated Senate debate, both Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Chuck Schumer made remarks that inadvertently underscored the very need for the SAVE America Act—protecting our elections from fraud and non-citizen voting. In fact, Senator Warnock acknowledged that Georgia officials identified instances of noncitizens registering and even attempting to vote.

That raises a simple question: if even a small number of noncitizens have made it into the system, shouldn’t we take commonsense steps to prevent it entirely? Yet instead of supporting safeguards, Democrats continue to oppose them. If their own arguments highlight the vulnerability, why resist solutions? The answer is clear—they are more focused on maintaining political advantage than ensuring election integrity.

We cannot let them win this war of attrition.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is waging a fierce, unrelenting battle on the floor, exposing the left’s hypocrisy and refusing to back down an inch. He and the courageous Republicans standing with him deserve our full support. This is not the moment to compromise or grow weary. This is the moment to keep up the pressure.

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The SAVE America Act isn’t just legislation—it is our last, best line of defense for fair elections in 2026 and beyond. President Trump sees it. Senator Lee is fighting for it. And the American people demand it.

Click “ACT NOW” below to flood your Senators’ offices with calls and emails. Join 1.8 million other patriotic Americans and demand they stand with President Trump and pass the SAVE America Act—now. Take the extra step and share this article with everyone you know. The more voices we raise, the louder the message becomes: Americans want the SAVE America Act to become law of the land.

America is watching. Our elections are on the line. The time to SAVE America is right now.

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