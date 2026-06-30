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Yaakov Holansky's avatar
Yaakov Holansky
18h

Obama and the Democrats required, no, mandated in Obama Care; proof of citizenship with a picture ID, to receive medical care. By law, you need certain types of Picture IDs to travel by Air.

However, curiously some governors crafted laws that are less stringent in their threshold of required proof of citizenship to apply for a Drivers License and cover their liability by a stamp on the Drivers License marked “not to be used as a valid ID”, such as in Illinois Governor Pritzker and that a person can register to vote at the DMV with that drivers license. How shady is that system? To the best of my knowledge this process &accepted norm has not been challenged in the courts. It creates a system of confusion at best an is rife for fraud that it seems its intention Illinois!

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Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
16h

MUst have but the damn DC Swamp Machine blocks ALL in those issues

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