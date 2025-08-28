Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
El Gee's avatar
El Gee
19h

Absolutely breathtakingly abhorrent that those corrupt politicians foisted this trash on us, but breathtakingly wonderful that POTUS is reversing it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
19h

Too often, government forgets its role is to serve — not control. America thrives when freedom and responsibility are trusted to its citizens, not buried under costly mandates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture