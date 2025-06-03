Fighting for America’s Soul Against a Hateful, Radical Revolution

The murder of two Jewish Israeli Embassy workers in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2025, by Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Chicagoan radicalized on a university campus, is a stark warning of the danger within our borders. Chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “Intifada Revolution,” Rodriguez, a pro-Hamas activist linked to the Party for Socialism and Liberation since 2017, declared he acted “for Palestine, for Gaza.” This wasn’t an isolated act but the result of a toxic coalition of Marxist radicals like BLM, Muslim Brotherhood networks, and pro-Palestinian groups festering in America’s universities for decades. These forces, emboldened by billions in tax-exempt funding, exploit social divisions to destabilize our nation, threatening our Judeo-Christian values and Constitutional Republic. We must act now, and your financial support is critical to this fight.

Since the 1960s, the Muslim Brotherhood has infiltrated America, finding allies in Marxist and socialist radicals who carved out space for groups like Hamas. The Weather Underground, led by Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, executed over 25 bombings targeting government buildings in the 1960s and 1970s, evading prosecution due to FBI errors. Ayers later mentored Barack Obama in Chicago’s Hyde Park, where Obama’s community organizing with groups like ACORN and ties to figures like Jeremiah Wright proved strong socialist and Islamic influences. Obama’s presidency, rooted in 1960s civil rights radicalism, amplified racial and social divides, paving the way for modern Leftist movements like Black Lives Matter (BLM) and pro-Palestinian groups echoing Hamas’ “Global Intifada” rhetoric.

Marxist philosophy drives this chaos by exploiting racism and ethnic tensions to erode capitalism and foster revolutionary consciousness. Campuses have become breeding grounds, turning students into radicals who reject their families’ values—many refusing to share meals with parents who voted for Trump or declined vaccines. The Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. network, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim Student Association (MSA) and Union (MSU), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), and many others, operate freely, speaking at Universities, K-12 schools, and taxpayer-funded galas while promoting pro-Hamas rhetoric. This “Stealth Jihad” praises the violence of October 7, 2023, cheered by campus radicals chanting “Free Palestine”—a call not for peace but for the annihilation of Israel.

Our organization is fighting back with over 300 million real grassroots actions, including emails, phone calls, and social media posts since 2020, driven by 5 million+ members growing at 233% annually. We’ve launched 26 million actions to stop the Stealth Jihad, reopen the Holy Land Foundation case, and hold citizens accountable; 5 million to deport pro-Hamas visa holders, including students and faculty; 3.3 million to defund extremist groups; and 1.5 million to designate ANTIFA, a pro-Hamas ally, as a terrorist organization. We’ve protected Israel’s right to self-defense with 7 million actions and stopped U.S. aid to Hamas-supporting Palestinians with 642,000 more. We’ve blocked Iran’s nuclear deal with 1.4 million Congressional actions and called for censure of Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib with 1 million actions for their pro-Hamas rhetoric.

We must cut funding to these groups, revoke their tax-exempt status, deport foreign agitators, and reform university curricula to end bias against students. Your donation—$10, $100, $1,000, or more—fuels our emails, petitions, and social media campaigns, empowering citizen lobbyists to pass bills and shape policy.

In Gratitude,

Brigitte Gabriel

P.S. We face a $487,000 shortfall by June to sustain our fight through the next quarter. Your generous donation of $50, $100, $1,000, or more today will keep America’s soul alive. Act now!

