Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
1h

Other issues

Visas for college students to learn then leave America do damage as well

H1B Visas

aside Chain Migration

Reply
Share
Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
1h

I agree with this bill, birthright citizenship was not meant for people who come here illegally or travel in our nation at the time they give birth to a baby. It was meant for the newly freed slaves after the Civil War so they would be allowed citizenship. Its being perverted today by the left who is using that to develop a voter base to bring down the US and turn it into a 3rd world nation under their evil control. I read last year that the wealthy Chinese who can afford a round trip plane ticket to the US will give birth in a US hospital and fly back to China. That means they are given US citizenship as well as the Chinese citizenship and they can vote absentee ballot when the child reaches voting age. I've worked with Latino's who admitted their parents crossed the boarder to give birth in a San Diego hospital to get them dual citizenship, Mexican and US, then went back home without paying the hospital bill. There were 5 in their family. Eventually their family moved to the Midwest and then went back home after a few years leaving their 2 oldest boys to work and send money home for the parents to buy land and plant an orchard. They bragged about their dual citizenship. I don't hate them, but allowing people to abuse our nation is not right. No nation will let us do that to them. We need to stop allowing the smucks to run over top of us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture