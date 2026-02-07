Beware the Resurrection of the Islamic Empire

The dream of rebuilding a global Islamic empire—a unified caliphate under Sharia law—did not die with the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in 1924. It was reborn in the hearts of radicals who saw that fall as a divine humiliation to be avenged. Groups like the Muslim Brotherhood emerged almost immediately, vowing to restore Islamic supremacy through stealth, politics, and sheer numbers. The 1979 Iranian Revolution poured fuel on the fire, giving spiritual fire and oil wealth to spread this ideology worldwide. Today, that ambition is no longer hidden in dusty manifestos; it’s playing out in real time across Europe and creeping into America.

Look at Europe: once the cradle of Western civilization, now a cautionary tale of what happens when open borders meet unchecked demographic shifts and cultural submission.

Stand with ACT for America by making a tax-deductible contribution today and helping us protect the future of our country.

We already see this playing out. Christmas markets, symbols of European joy and tradition, now resemble fortified zones. Concrete barriers, heavy police presence, enhanced surveillance, and skyrocketing security costs—up dramatically in recent years—protect against vehicle rammings and other threats tied to radical Islamist violence. Families once strolled freely through festive lights; now they navigate military-like perimeters, a direct consequence of failed integration and migration policies that prioritized numbers over shared values.

Neighborhoods have transformed dramatically. Traditional churches stand abandoned or repurposed, while new mosques rise and calls to prayer echo in public spaces once defined by secular norms. Women face increasing harassment for dressing freely or being out alone, with reports of confrontations enforcing strict patriarchal expectations. These are symptoms of a society losing its spine, too afraid of being called intolerant to defend its values.

Europe may be too far gone, trapped in stage-four decline where reversal demands painful, politically radioactive decisions. The continent’s leaders, paralyzed by multiculturalism dogma, have imported populations that do not share core Western principles—equality, individual liberty, secular law—and now reap the consequences.

America still has time, but the clock is ticking. In 2025 elections, a record 42 Muslim candidates won offices nationwide, including historic firsts like New York City’s first Muslim mayor. Statewide victories, city councils, school boards—these are footholds. We have already documented cases where Sharia principles have been invoked in American courts, prompting urgent legislative pushes like the Sharia-Free America Caucus and bills to ban foreign legal systems that violate constitutional rights.

To be clear, this is not about hating individuals—many Muslims live peacefully as Americans. It is about recognizing an ideology that demands submission, views non-believers as lesser, and seeks eventual dominion. The West’s disease is the compulsion to please, to accommodate until it’s too late. We must act now: enact strict immigration laws, pass anti-Sharia laws, and run principled candidates who defend our Constitution without apology.

America is salvable. But only if we wake up, get engaged, and refuse to repeat Europe’s fatal mistakes. The empire-builders are counting on our complacency. We must prove them wrong. Join ACT for America and let’s mobilize before the window closes.

Share