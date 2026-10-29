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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
10hEdited

Brigitte, how about a campaign in the US to promote state laws and local ordinances like these:

** Ban all face coverings in public (including the veil)--an obvious security concern, so courts will likely approve

**ban the 5x a day call to prayer over loudspeaker--violation of noise control ordinances

**ban excessive public prayer on sidewalks, parks, public squares, streets--impeding and blocking public spaces

**Forbid the use of public funds for foot washing places in public facilities.

Focusing on banning Sharia Law is a good idea but is somewhat abstract to the average person as it gets into complicated legal discussions about whether or not Islam is a religion. Whereas the above suggestions can be accomplished. They are something the average citizen can understand and relate to. Further, this will definitely trigger the Red/Green Alliance which will feel compelled to oppose these initiatives. Let them try.

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CINDY L's avatar
CINDY L
10h

Stand!!!

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