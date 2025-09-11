Act for America was born from the ashes of 9/11, forged by my family’s survival of Lebanon’s war and my journey to make America my home. “America is not just a country; it’s a dream that became my zip code.”

On 9/11, my daughter, echoing my own childhood fears during Lebanon’s violence, asked, “Mommy, why do they want to kill us?” I repeated my father’s words: “They hate us because they consider us infidels and want to kill us.” That moment defined my resolve to protect America from radical Islamists.

After over 20 years, our voice is finally being heard—but for some cities, it’s too late. Shariah enclaves, radical-controlled city councils, and planned communities threaten our nation.

We’re close to historic victories: banning the Muslim Brotherhood, deporting terrorist sympathizers, defunding their organizations, and defending Israel’s right to self-defense. Decades of trust-building on Capitol Hill and millions of members have brought us here. But jihadists are infiltrating our government, schools, and culture, weaponizing our laws against us.

In Gratitude,

Brigitte Gabriel

Founder & Chairman, Act for America

